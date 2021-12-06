BWW Review: HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD at Mehr! Theater Am Großmarkt

HE IS BACK!

Hamburg, one of the most wonderful cities in the world, is always worth a journey. The city is also called, the "Broadway an der Elbe", with dozens of famous theatres and magical shows in town. MEHR-BB Entertainment Producer Maik Klokow bestows Hamburg with a never-before-seen theatrical sensation. His Mehr! Theater am Großmarkt, a rather unusual place for a theatre got transformed into the magical world of HARRY POTTER. From carpets to lights, magic is everywhere in the theatre.

After being postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic, HARRY POTTER is finally raising his wand for the so long expected opening night. The Story continues. J.K.ROWLING together with John Tiffany and Jack Thorne created another Wizarding masterpiece. Far beyond everything we have seen before from Potter and his fellowship. Harry Potter (wonderfully portrayed by Markus Schöttl), now a grown-up and working for the Ministry of Magic as the Head of Magical Law Enforcement, Father of three, James, Albus (played by the talented Vincent Lang), and Lilly has to deal with a lot of father issues. Also, Harry's predator from the past, Draco Malfoy (Alen Hodzovic) is having a hard time with his son, Scorpius Malfoy. (Mathias Reiser with a show-stealing performance)

PEOPLE SAY PARENTING IS THE HARDEST JOB IN THE WORLD, THEY'RE WRONG, GROWING UP IS. WE ALL JUST FORGOT HOW HARD IT IS.

©Manuel Harland

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD is lifting the bar for live entertainment. This is theatre on another level. Well designed, well-paced, and intelligently directed. The magic is not only happening on stage, but it is also everywhere around you, it's the art of making theatre redefined that makes it feel so real.

Hamburg is hosting the very first production of the play in a foreign language. As many of you know, our beautiful german language is full of words and phrases, it has been a task to find the right tongue and ton for the german speaking version. Anja Hansen-Schmidt and Klaus Fritz( both Original Script) and Ruth and Johannes Deny ( Stage Adaption) have done a proper job. You can't avoid wordy dialogues if you want to tell the whole story.

The Play is also raising the bar for the actors in the play. Doing On-Stage Magic is one thing but combined with the art of acting, is a challenge you have to face, sometimes twice a day.

Markus Schöttl as Harry Potter ©Manuel Harlan

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD is a modern theatrical masterpiece. The art of making theatre reinvented. It gives you shivers down your spine, laughter, and also some tears.

It's time to believe in magic again but don't forget to keep the secret.

For tickets, the 40 for 40 promotion and further information visit:

https://www.harry-potter-theater.de/