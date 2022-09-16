BAT OUT OF HELL is Headed to Germany This Year

Jim Steinman's globally successful stage epic Bat Out of Hell - The Musical returns to Germany: The award-winning original from London's West End with the greatest hits of Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf can be experienced for the first time in its original English version in this touring production from 20th December 2022 to 4th January 2023 only, at the Capitol Theater DÃ¼sseldorf.

Since its world premiere in 2017 at the Manchester Opera House - followed by multiple seasons including London's Coliseum and Dominion Theatre until 2019 - the opulent rock musical has thrilled audiences and critics alike: it won the Radio 2 Audience Award for Best Musical at the Evening Standard Awards and was nominated for eight WhatsOnStage Awards, including Best Musical. Bat Out of Hell - The Musical played successfully in Canada and at New York's City Centre in 2019 and celebrated its premiere in the same year as a German production at the Metronom Theater Oberhausen. Currently, the hit-musical is on a major tour through Great Britain and Ireland.

Incomparable rock epics and power ballads

The album Bat Out of Hell, released in 1977, is now one of the best-selling albums of all time, having sold around 60 million copies worldwide. In 1993, Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf achieved another big success: Its successor album Bat Out of Hell II: Back into Hell including the international hit I'd Do anything for Love (But I Won't Do That), which even earned them a Grammy.

The stage production combines the unrestraint and anthemic energy of rock with the incomparable magic of the musical. Legendary composer Jim Steinman used the epic songs from the first two Bat Out of Hell albums such as You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth (Hot Summer Night), Bat Out of Hell, I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That) and Two Out of Three Ain't Bad and completed the songlist with the single Dead Ringer for Love as well as the previously unreleased power ballads What Part of My Body Hurts the Most and Not Allowed to Love.

Rebellion and passion

Steinman's electrifying, opulent rock songs and emotional ballads - played by a rousing live band - drive a timeless story full of youthful rebellion and passion: In 2030, in a city called Obsidian - an apocalyptic Manhattan - the immortal leader Strat of the young rebel group The Lost illegally falls in love with Raven - the beautiful daughter of the tyrannical ruler Falco.

In this role of a lifetime, Rob Fowler, whose previous portrayal of "Dr. Frank'n'Furter" in Sam Buntrock's staging of Richard O'Brien's Rocky Horror Show and whose appearance on the TV-show The Voice of Germany 2012 were both celebrated by the audiences, will finally return to German stages.

A true Rock'n'Roll Manifesto

In addition to Jim Steinman, who is responsible for the book, lyrics and music, Bat Out Hell - The Musical bears the signature of the versatile and award-winning (including Guggenheim Award, Time Out Award for Best New York Theatre Director, Obie Award) American director Jay Scheib. Scheib said, at the heart of the "Rock'n'Roll Romeo and Juliet story lies always the desire to be free, to fall in love and to live in a world full of power, full of passion. The piece is a true rock'n'roll manifesto!"

Rock and Roll Dreams Come True

A lesser-known fact: Bat Out Of Hell was intended to be a musical from the start - in the seventies, Jim Steinman wanted to rewrite Peter Pan into a rock'n'roll story. The project failed due to licensing issues, but the songs that formed the framework of the album survived. Forty years later, Steinman's vision was turned into reality. Meat Loaf, who died in 2022, was completely overwhelmed by his feelings after the premiere at London's Coliseum: "I can only cry, that's the way it is," he said about the play created by his friend Jim Steinman. "This person had a dream, and I am here and can experience it live!"

Xena Gusthart adapted the original choreography, whilst musical supervisor Michael Reed also provided the additional arrangements. Jon Bauso is responsible for the elaborate stage design, the surprising effects and the costume design of the tour and Meentje Nielsen for the original costumes. The impressive video recordings are by Finn Ross, the lighting design by rock veteran Patrick Woodroffe (Rolling Stones, ABBA, Michael Jackson, Genesis, Elton John and many more), the sound design by Gareth Owen, the orchestration by Steve Sidwell and Linda McKnight for the original wigs. The original casting was done by David Grindrod CDG and Anne Vosser did the casting for the touring production.

Bat Out of Hell - The Musical is produced by Michael Cohl, Tony Smith and David Sonenberg - a long-time friend, lawyer and advisor to Jim Steinman. The executive producer is Julian Stoneman.

The London-based Independent wrote: "An absolute "wow" experience: part musical, part rock concert. It's loud, exhilarating and tears you out of your seats!", Edinburgh's SCOTSMAN cheers "an evening of delight for all Meat Loaf fans!" The Daily Telegraph adds: "Uplifting and full of fun!"

This tour is dedicated to the memory of Jim Steinman, who passed away on April 19, 2021, at the age of 73 in Connecticut, and in memory of Meat Loaf, who died in Nashville on January 20, 2022, at the age of 74.