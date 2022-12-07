DER RING DES NIBELUNGEN at Staatsoper Unter den Linden is Available to Stream on ARTE Concert

In October, the new production of Richard Wagner's DER RING DES NIBELUNGEN, directed by Dmitri Tcherniakov and conducted by Christian Thielemann, celebrated its premiere at the sold-out Staatsoper Unter den Linden in Berlin. Beginning on 19 November, the complete RING cycle will be available in full on ARTE Concert, across Europe and available until 17 February 2023.

The cast includes, among others, Michael Volle (Wotan and Der Wanderer), Anja Kampe (Brünnhilde, with her role debuts in SIEGFRIED and GÖTTERDÄMMERUNG), Vida Miknevičiūtė (who gave her role debut as Sieglinde), Robert Watson (Siegmund), Andreas Schager (Siegfried), Johannes Martin Kränzle (Alberich), Claudia Mahnke (Fricka), Anna Kissjudit (Erda), Mika Kares (with his role debut as Hagen), Stephan Rügamer (Mime) and Rolando Villazón (in his role debut as Loge) as well as the Staatsopernchor and the Staatskapelle Berlin.



»After three sold out cycles in October and November, we are delighted that all four operas will be available on ARTE Concert across Europe and are very grateful that we have been able to make this monumental production accessible to an even wider and international audience in this way - and also had the chance to document such an important operatic work. We would also like to thank our partners Unitel and BelAir, who helped make this possible,« artistic director Matthias Schulz.



Further information can be found at: Richard Wagner: Der Ring des Nibelungen - ARTE Concert | ARTE in English