Whitney Grace to Star in BROADWAY DIVAS at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

We are thrilled to introduce you to the exceptional talent that is Whitney Grace, who will be gracing the stage together with Heather Ivy and Gulf Coast Symphony in our upcoming performance of Broadway Divas at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in Fort Myers. Hailing from Punta Gorda, Whitney has been entrancing audiences with her extraordinary talents since the tender age of 5. Her journey through the world of performing arts has been nothing short of spectacular.

The concert is set for October 28, 2023 at 7:30PM at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall.

Most recently, Whitney wowed audiences with her portrayal of Sister Hubert in the musical "Nunsense" alongside the Gulf Coast Symphony. This is just one of many remarkable roles she has undertaken in Florida's regional theaters. Her star has also shone brightly at renowned venues such as Palm Beach Dramaworks, where she showcased her skills in "The Science of Leaving Omaha" as Ruth Ellen, and the Maltz Jupiter Theater, where she left a lasting impression in productions like "Hairspray," "Mamma Mia," and "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying."

Whitney's versatility is truly remarkable, as she's taken on diverse roles from "White Guy on the Bus" at Gablestage to "Milk and Honey" and "Cinderella" at The Wick Theatre. Her performances in classics like "Brigadoon," "Crazy For You," and "West Side Story" have left audiences captivated and in awe.

But Whitney Grace is not just a talented actress; she's also a gifted singer and entertainer. Her one-woman cabaret musicals, "Showstopper: A Love Letter To Broadway" and "The Lullaby of Broadway: A Tribute to the City That Never Sleeps," have taken audiences on unforgettable journeys through the world of song. These cabaret shows, filled with heart and soul, have graced stages at Cape Cabaret, The Ascot Experience, The Charlotte Harbor Events Center, and prestigious country clubs throughout Florida. In 2022, she even claimed victory in the 'Punta Gorda Chamber's Got Talent' Show, further cementing her reputation as a dynamic and captivating performer.

Currently, Whitney is fully immersed in rehearsals for the upcoming production of Irving Berlin's "White Christmas," where she is set to embody the role of Judy Haynes with the Fort Myers Theatre. The show is scheduled to open on November 30th and will tour in Fort Myers, Punta Gorda, and Marco Island, promising to be a holiday treat for all.

Beyond her shining presence in the spotlight, Whitney is also a dedicated educator, as she owns and operates Growing With Grace Studios, a performing arts school in Arcadia, FL. Her commitment to excellence earned her the prestigious Women of Distinction Award, a testament to her dedication to nurturing the next generation of performers.

As we prepare to witness Whitney's brilliance on stage, let's extend our heartfelt gratitude to her director, Mark, her parents, Tom and Linda, her fiancé, Daniel, and the Lord for their unwavering support. And let's not forget to remember sweet Myra.

In the spirit of celebration and anticipation, we eagerly look forward to Whitney Grace's performance and the magic she is sure to bring to Broadway Divas with Gulf Coast Symphony.

Date: October 28

Time: 7:30 PM

Location: Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in Fort Myers

Ticket Prices: $29-$65

Tickets available at GulfCoastSymphony.org or 239-481-4849

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit Click Here.