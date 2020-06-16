VIDEO: TheatreZone's Latest ZOOM INTO THE ZONE Takes Viewers Backstage

In a new, three-part video series of Zoom into the Zone, TheatreZone offers an insider's glimpse of the professional Equity theatre's backstage, onstage, technological operations, costume areas, and more. Viewers are invited to learn about the theatre's and inner workings, go behind the scenes and see how the magic of theatrical production happens.

The video series will be available on TheatreZone's Facebook page, Instagram page and YouTube channel beginning Wednesday, June 16. Each episode is led by Founding Artistic Director Mark Danni, whose 30+-year career includes tenured experience as a drummer on Broadway for such iconic productions as 'Chicago,' 'Les Miserables,' 'Grand Hotel' and 'Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.'

"We recognized this as a great point in time to share some little-known facts about TheatreZone and performing arts," said Danni. "The video tours are educational, informative, entertaining and inspiring, with something meaningful for everyone."

Located in the G&L Theatre on the campus of Community School of Naples, TheatreZone's facility includes a box office and common lobby with gallery of memorabilia, VIP area with a bar, and generous restroom facilities. The stage and 250-seat theatre complete this great venue for more intimate productions.

Part One of the series takes viewers on a tour of onstage and backstage areas, and dressing sections. During this tour, viewers will learn more about TheatreZone's history and growth. Part Two includes a tour of the second-floor technology and spotlight booths. Viewers will be guided into the area where the theatre's technological inner workings take place. Part Three explores the third- and fourth-floor men's and women's costume area, archival department and administrative offices. Enjoy a fascinating journey through the initial costume concept process to the completed product.

Though the remainder of TheatreZone's 2019-2020 season was suspended due to the pandemic, its "Zoom into the Zone" and "Tones from the Zone" series' have helped it continue to engage with patrons, students and audiences who would normally be attending its Broadway-style productions. The self-made videos are produced from Danni's home in North Naples. Under the hashtags #ZoomIntotheZone and #TonesfromtheZone, the video interviews and shared music offer sneak peeks and behind-the-scenes insights into the world of theatre, musicals and related elements such as choreography sound and light engineering, and more.

"We strongly believe in the transformative power of performing arts," said Danni. "We are grateful for modern technology which enables us to continue to share our knowledge and experiences and have some fun online. I'm hopeful everyone who checks out our videos will eventually come enjoy one of our productions as soon as we're able to take the stage again."



TheatreZone is a nonprofit, 501©3, professional equity theatre located in-residence at the 250-seat G&L Theatre on the Community School of Naples campus, 13275 Livingston Rd., Naples. Tickets range from $50-65 with premium seats available at $85. All evening performances l begin at 7:30 p.m., with matinees at 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. For more information, visit www.theatre.zone or call 888-966-3352 x1. Online at: https://theatre.zone/.

