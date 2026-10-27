Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
TheatreZone to Present HARMONY and BARCELONA in 2027
HARMONY tells the story of the Comedian Harmonists vocal group, while BARCELONA features Tony nominee Kevin C. Anderson and marks the world premiere of an original work.
TheatreZone will kick off 2027 with two musicals as part of its 22nd season, "Love, Legacy, and the Power of Song." The Naples, Florida, theater company will present HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL, featuring music by Barry Manilow and book and lyrics by Bruce Sussman, January 7–17, followed by the world premiere of BARCELONA: THE MUSICAL, an original work by Mike Ruffolo, February 4–14.
Both productions explore themes of love, friendship, loyalty, and resilience against the backdrop of pivotal moments in European history.
HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL – January 7–17
Set in Berlin in 1927, HARMONY tells the true story of the Comedian Harmonists, six young men whose distinctive blend of close-harmony singing, comedy, and theatrical showmanship propelled them to international stardom. The group sold millions of records and performed to sold-out audiences across Europe and the United States, including appearances at Carnegie Hall.
Consisting of three Jewish and three non-Jewish performers, the group achieved extraordinary success during the culturally vibrant years of the late 1920s and early 1930s. Told through the recollections of one of its surviving members, the musical follows the singers' rise to fame as Germany's changing political landscape threatens their careers, friendships, and future together.
HARMONY premiered at La Jolla Playhouse in 1997 and underwent further development and subsequent productions before opening on Broadway in November 2023.
"These men had something extraordinary together," Danni said. "Their voices blended in a way that made them unlike anyone else, and audiences loved them. What happens to them is deeply moving, but at its heart, Harmony is a celebration of their talent, their friendship and the music they created."
BARCELONA: THE MUSICAL – February 4–14
TheatreZone will follow HARMONY with the world premiere of BARCELONA: THE MUSICAL, an original musical by Naples-based executive Mike Ruffolo.
Set in Spain in 1939 following the Spanish Civil War and on the brink of World War II, the musical follows Antonio Garcia, a young university student caught between loyalty to his family, his love for Maria Sanchez, and growing resistance to the political oppression of Francisco Franco's regime.
Tony Award-nominated Broadway, film, and television actor Kevin C. Anderson will portray General Francisco Franco in the production.
The cast will feature Michael Stafford as Antonio Garcia and Lorelai Vega as Maria Sanchez, alongside Cooper Stone as Pedro Lopez, Ladd Boris as José Garcia, Hugo Moreno as Juan Sanchez, Kevin C. Anderson as General Francisco Franco, and David Patrick Ford as Lieutenant General Carlos Gonzales.
Anderson received a Tony Award nomination and won a Drama Desk Award for the 1999 Broadway revival of Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman. He also originated the role of Joe Gillis opposite Patti LuPone in the 1993 London premiere of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard. His screen credits include Sleeping with the Enemy, Hoffa, Rising Sun, and Nothing Sacred, for which he received a Golden Globe nomination.
Performance and Ticket Information
HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL will run January 7–17, 2027, with evening performances at 7:30 p.m. January 7–10 and 14–17, and matinees at 2 p.m. January 9–10 and 16–17.
BARCELONA: THE MUSICAL will run February 4–14, 2027, with evening performances at 7:30 p.m. February 4–7 and 11–13, and matinees at 2 p.m. February 6–7 and 13–14.
Both productions will take place at TheatreZone, in residence at Community School of Naples, located at 13275 Livingston Road in Naples, Florida.
Tickets for both productions range from $55 to $100, depending on seat selection, and are available at TheatreZone's website or by calling the box office at 888-966-3352.
Founded in 2005 by Mark Danni and Karen Molnar Danni, TheatreZone presents professional musical theater productions and concerts in an intimate 250-seat venue, featuring performers from across the country under its contract with Actors' Equity Association.
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