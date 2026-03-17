The Laboratory Theater To Present JULIUS CAESAR In Fort Myers

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The Laboratory Theater of Florida will present JULIUS CAESAR by William Shakespeare, directed by Alex Dagg and Nykkie Rizley. The production will run in April at The Laboratory Theater in Fort Myers.

This reimagined staging places the story in a contemporary setting, shifting the action from ancient Rome to a derelict apartment complex and parking lot. The production frames the narrative as a breaking news story that unravels into social disorder, emphasizing themes of power, ambition, and instability.

“When we began this process, our primary objective was to take a classic play… and present it in a way that allows the audience to look past those obvious comparisons,” said directors Alex Dagg and Nykkie Rizley. “We wanted to refocus the lens on the timeless themes: power, ambition, honor, betrayal, and the terrifying speed with which social order decays once the mob mentality has taken hold.”

The cast includes Shelley Sanders, Ryan Adair, Justin Larsche, Christian Rivero, Derek Kemp, Greg Wojciechowski, Marja Murawski, Abby Seeley, Roslyn Kellogg, and Daniel Sabiston.

JULIUS CAESAR

April 3, 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18, 23, 24, 25 at 7:30 p.m.

April 4, 5, 12, 19, 26 at 2:00 p.m.

A half-price preview performance will take place April 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Ticket Information

Tickets are $37, with $10 student tickets available with valid ID. Thrifty Thursday performances are priced at $32. Tickets can be purchased by calling 239-291-2905 or visiting laboratorytheaterflorida.com.