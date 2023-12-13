Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards

Tanya Tucker to Bring SWEET WESTERN SOUND Tour to the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

The performance will take place on February 2, 2024. Tickets on sale December 15.

By: Dec. 13, 2023

Tanya Tucker – Sweet Western Sound Tour comes to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW on Friday, February 2, 2024 at 8:00PM. Tickets will go on sale Friday, December 15 at 10AM online at www.bbmannpah.com, by calling 239-481-4849 or in person at the Box Office.

Outlaws. Movie stars. Washed out rodeo cowboys. Songwriters. Fashion designers. Guitar pickers. Real people. Late-night denizens. Superbowl Half-Time shows. Studio 54. Honky Tonks. Sedona. The Opry. Austin. Music City. New York City. Madison Square Garden and Carnegie Hall. Awards in the ‘70s, ‘90s, and ‘20s, #1 records in every decade but the 2010s.

Only Tanya Tucker can claim a resume like that: one long on living, not judging, creating, not looking back. When 2019's acclaimed While I'm Livin' won the GRAMMY for Best Country Album, and its poignant single “Bring My Flowers Now,” not only won Best Country Song but was also nominated in the all-genre Song of the Year category, it was a powerful statement¾about authenticity, about staying power and about greatness. But that doesn't always make the follow-up any easier.

Tanya Tucker has seen, done and been places most people can't imagine, and she's done it at a pace that would kill mere mortals. A child thrust into stardom with a series of precocious hits, the iconic “Delta Dawn,” “Would You Lay With Me,” and “Blood Red & Goin' Down,” among them, she then released a pair of wild and brash rock records at 18, then returned to country music in her 20s to ultimately take the CMA Female Vocalist of the Year Award in 1991. Along the way, she's been a cutting horse champion, played dives, arenas, stadiums, and the Houston Rodeo, created headlines, and wrung out the absolute last drop out of every moment.

And that approach to living is what makes her new album, Sweet Western Sound (Fantasy) such a tour du force. Building on her collaboration with Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings (who co-produced Livin'), they dug deeper into the caverns and canyons of Tanya's life. This time the music is bigger and more immediate, the reckonings more profound; but as always, the heart is strong, honest, and willing to tell the truth about it all.


