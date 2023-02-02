THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Extends Through March 11 at Florida Repertory Theatre

Florida Repertory Theatre's production of "The Importance of Being Earnest" by Oscar Wilde is now extended through March 11th in the ArtStage Studio Theatre. With the preview, opening weekend, and many matinee performances selling out in advance, the run extension will provide eight more opportunities for community members to experience the classic comedy. Tickets start at $63; call the box office at 239-332-4488 or toll-free at 877-787-8053 or visit www.floridarep.org.



"The Importance of Being Earnest" follows two carefree bachelors in 1895 London who lead carefully hidden double lives. When one gentleman discovers the other's ruse, he takes advantage of the information and travels to the country to cause a bit of light-hearted mischief. Silliness ensues when an indomitable dowager, a whimsical ingénue, a society lady, a governess, and a cleric are caught up in a whirlwind of mistaken identities, hysterical misunderstandings, and an unexpected love triangle.



"Wilde's comedy classic sparkles with dazzling wordplay and hilarious situations," said producing artistic director Greg Longenhagen. "The play is staged in the round in the intimate ArtStage Studio Theatre placing the audience smack in the middle of the action as our cast brings this story to vivid life."



"The Importance of Being Earnest" stars ensemble member David Breitbarth ("Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help") and returning guest artists Chase Brackett ("And Then There Were None"), Carol Halstead ("Into the Breeches!"), Jake Murphy ("Hay Fever"), Jan Neuberger ("Into the Breeches!"), and Seth Robert Patterson ("And Then There Were None"), with Talley Gale, Ella Olesen, and Max Roll making their Florida Rep debuts.



Florida Rep ensemble member Chris Clavelli returns after directing "Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help" earlier this season. He is joined by an expert creative team including set designer Kimberly V. Powers ("Morning After Grace"), costume designer Stefanie Genda ("Ripcord"), lighting designer Todd O. Wren ("And Then There Were None"), sound designer Katie Lowe ("Ripcord"), and ensemble stage manager Janine Wochna ("And Then There Were None").



Single ticket prices for "The Importance of Being Earnest" start at $63 for regular performances. Curtain times are Tuesday - Saturday at 7 PM, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2 PM., with a special Tuesday matinee added on March 7. Florida Rep's parking lot opens 2 hours before each performance and offers guests FREE PARKING across the street from the Arcade Theatre