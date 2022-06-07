TAYLOR TOMLINSON: THE HAVE IT ALL TOUR Comes to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, December 3

Comedian Taylor Tomlinson's brand-new national headlining tour will begin across the United States in October 2022. Tomlinson revealed The Have It All Tour will bring her hit stand-up comedy routine to the masses.

She will perform at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 7PM. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 10 at 10:00AM and will be available online at www.bbmannpah.com, call 239-481-4849 or in person at the Box Office. Her Fort Myers performance is presented by Outback Presents and PFM.

Filmed last December at the historic Wilbur Theater in Boston, Tomlinson's latest special Look At You is an evolution of the Forbes' 30 Under 30 star's Quarter-Life Crisis that debuted on Netflix March of 2020. With appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, CBS This Morning, Kelly Clarkson and more, Tomlinson is currently headlining her nationwide theater tour, Deal With It.