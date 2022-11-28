Scotty McCreery Announced At Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, February 9, 2023

Scotty McCreery to perform at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:30PM. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 2 at 10AM and will be available online at www.bbmannpah.com, call (239) 481-4849 or in person at the Box Office.

Scotty McCreery's current album Same Truck contains his No. 1 RIAA Gold-certified singles "You Time" and "Damn Strait," and his current single "It Matters to Her." McCreery co-wrote 10 of the 12 songs on Same Truck. An expanded edition, Same Truck: The Deluxe Album, will be released on November 18, 2022 with 6 additional new songs. He achieved new heights by earning three back-to-back No. 1 hits from his last album Seasons Change, the RIAA Gold-certified project which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Album chart: the RIAA Double Platinum-certified "Five More Minutes," the RIAA Platinum-certified "This Is It," which stayed at the top of the charts for two weeks, and RIAA Gold-certified "In Between."

McCreery launched his recording career by making history in 2011 as both the first country artist and the youngest male artist of any genre to debut his first studio album, the Platinum-certified Clear as Day, at No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard Top 200 Albums chart.