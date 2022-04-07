Romantic Comedy MAYTAG VIRGIN Opens In The ArtStage Studio Theatre

Florida Repertory Theatre's 2021-2022 Season concludes with the humorous and heartwarming romantic comedy, "Maytag Virgin" by Audrey Cefaly. The new play is a romance that follows a year with Lizzy Nash and Jack Key, two Alabama schoolteachers who thought love had passed them by, and plays in the ArtStage Studio Theatre from April 15 to May 22. The run includes four nearly sold-out previews from April 12 - 14.

Audrey Cefaly, who also wrote Florida Rep's 2019 National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere of "Alabaster" is set to visit Fort Myers and participate in a talk back following the 2 PM performance of her play on Saturday, April 23rd.

Florida Rep is also pleased to announce that beginning with the first preview of "Maytag Virgin" masks are no longer required in its ArtStage Studio Theatre after the CDC relaxed its guidance for masks at indoor events. Masks have been optional in its larger space since March 15 since CDC data began showing a marked improvement in area COVID-19 cases. Florida Rep is now able to ease restrictions in its popular more intimate performance venue while case numbers and hospitalizations are considered "low" in Lee County.

Tickets for "Maytag Virgin" start at $59 for regular performance and $39/$35 for previews. Seating is limited in the ArtStage Studio Theatre, and tickets are available online at www.FloridaRep.org and through the box office at 239-332-4488.

"We designed our 2021-2022 Season to be hopeful, uplifting, and provide an escape for audiences," said Florida Rep's Artistic Director, Greg Longenhagen, "and 'Maytag Virgin' strikes all the perfect notes for the final offering of this memorable year. This is the story of two people finding that love is still possible for them, and over the course of a year, we see them both recover from personal tragedies and take a step forward toward love once again. I know our audiences will love this tender, funny, and uplifting story about making a connection - a story we all need right now."

"Maytag Virgin" is a heartwarming new comedy and an old-fashioned romance about two people who thought they'd never find love again. Cefaly's tender story follows Lizzy Nash, an Alabama teacher, and her new neighbor, Jack Key, as they cope with personal tragedy and embrace the healing power of connection, forgiveness, and renewal. One of the hot new titles being produced on regional stages across the country, "Maytag Virgin" was voted Best Comedy by "ArtsAtlanta" in 2018.

"Maytag Virgin" stars Tyler Layton as Lizzy Nash and Duke Lafoon as Jack Key. Layton returns to Florida Rep after appearances in "Time Stands Still" in 2013 and Florida Rep's 2015 world premiere production of "Split in Three" - and is no stranger to Southwest Florida having spent a number of years as a professor of theatre at FGCU. Ms. Layton is a former company member at Oregon Shakespeare Festival, and on the small screen, she played recurring roles on "Ellen," "Charmed," and "Silk Stalkings."

Duke Lafoon makes his Florida Rep debut with "Maytag Virgin," but is a regional and New York veteran whose recent appearances include Off-Broadway, Gateway Playhouse, Goodspeed, Orlando Shakespeare, Florida Studio Theatre, Signature, and The Old Globe . Mr. Lafoon also works extensively on television with roles in "Hostages," and "Mindhunter," among others.

Ensemble member and Artistic Director, Greg Longenhagen ("Barefoot in the Park"), directs the production and is joined by an expert creative team including Ensemble scenic designer Ray Recht ("Barefoot in the Park"), costume designer Alice Neff ("A Fox on the Fairway"), ensemble lighting designer Todd O. Wren ("Driving Miss Daisy"), sound designer Katie Lowe ("A Doll's House, Part 2"), and ensemble stage manager Janine Wochna ("Morning After Grace").

Tickets start at $59 for regular performances and $39 for discounted previews and are available online at FloridaRep.org and through the box office at (239) 332-4488. The discounted previews are filling up quickly. Subscriptions are on sale now for Florida Rep's 2022-2023 25th Anniversary Season.

"Maytag Virgin" is generously sponsored by Emily Eason and Shelley Wilson & Terry Kelley.

"Maytag Virgin" plays in the ArtStage Studio Theatre Apr. 15 - May 22 with discounted previews Apr. 12 - 14. Performances are Tuesday - Saturday at 7 PM, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2 PM, and at 8 PM on Friday, Apr. 15, 2022, for the opening night performance.

