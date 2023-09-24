Review: HAIRSPRAY at Broadway Palm

The production runs through October 28, 2023.

By: Sep. 24, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Photo 1 Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 2 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Darren Criss Announces New Holiday Tour Dates Across the U.S. & Canada Photo 3 Darren Criss Announces New Holiday Tour Dates
Cast Announced for Third Season of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour; First Look! Photo 4 Cast Announced for Third Season of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour; First Look!

Review: HAIRSPRAY at Broadway Palm

Broadway Palm finally got to celebrate its 30th season as it embarks on year 31. The gala event had been scheduled for Oct. 4, 2022, but Hurricane Ian had other plans.

The first show of this season is Hairspray, and its message of overcoming adversity was certainly appropriate. The story is set in 1962 Baltimore where segregation was the norm. At first, all Tracy Turnblad, played by Caroline Eiseman, wants is to break the barrier of fat shaming and dance on television. She soon realizes a bigger barrier exists and organizes a protest to force the American Bandstand style show to allow her new black friends in on the fun.

As Tracy’s “mom” Edna, Greg Kalafatas brings the expected comedy mixed with poignancy to the role. The matriarch on the other side of town is Motormouth Maybelle played by Deidre Lang. She is a crowd pleaser as she belts out the anthem of the night “I Know Where I’ve Been.”

I loved the classic girl group, the Dynamites, who live up to the name. Leiah Lewis, Ashia, Collins, and Kynnedi Moryae Porter have both the glamorous look and the blended sound of The Supremes and others of that era.

I didn’t realize until I re-read the program that Emmanuelle Zeesman played three different and equally hilarious parts: Prudy Pingleton, Gym Teacher, and Matron. Her physicality is incredible to watch.

The 40-person cast filled the stage with exuberance. As with all Broadway Palm shows, the dancing was exceptional. Josiah Rogers as Seaweed J. Stubbs was a standout in that department. When he boogies across the set, you can’t take your eyes off him.

Take a step back in time, rat your hair to a towering height, and hurry to Broadway Palm to kick off another successful year. Hairspray runs through Oct.28.  For tickets, call 239.278.4422.



RELATED STORIES - Ft. Myers/Naples

1
Gulf Coast Symphony Performs BROADWAY DIVAS, an Enchanting Journey Into the World of Broad Photo
Gulf Coast Symphony Performs BROADWAY DIVAS, an Enchanting Journey Into the World of Broadway

Get ready to be transported into the glitz and glamour of the Broadway stage as Gulf Coast Symphony presents 'Broadway Divas.' Learn more about the performance and how to get tickets here!

2
Cast Set For 26 MILES at Gulfshore Playhouse Photo
Cast Set For 26 MILES at Gulfshore Playhouse

Gulfshore Playhouse has revealed the cast and creative team of the upcoming production of 26 Miles by Tony Award®-winner Quiara Alegria Hudes. Find out who is starring in the production here!

3
THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF GEORGE MICHAEL Comes to BBMann in January Photo
THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF GEORGE MICHAEL Comes to BBMann in January

A brand-new concert-style show that chronicles the amazing journey George Michael had with music and his fans is coming to BBMann. Learn more about The Life and Music of George Michael here!

4
Arts Garage In Delray Beach Reveals 2023-2024 Theatre Season Photo
Arts Garage In Delray Beach Reveals 2023-2024 Theatre Season

Arts Garage in Delray Beach has announced its 2023-2024 Theatre Season featuring thought-provoking and socially relevant productions. Don't miss 'A Mile in My Shoes' in November, 'Delray Stories & Winter' in December, and 'Black Angels Over Tuskegee' in March.

From This Author - Fran Thomas

Fran Thomas co-authored a play when she was in fourth grade primarily so she could have the leading role. She has loved theater ever since. She appeared in several community theater productiions ... Fran Thomas">(read more about this author)

Review: AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at Broadway PalmReview: AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at Broadway Palm
Review: DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID at Broadway PalmReview: DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID at Broadway Palm
Review: FRANCINE WOLF: PLEASE DON'T TELL MY KIDS at Alliance For The Arts Classroom TheaterReview: FRANCINE WOLF: PLEASE DON'T TELL MY KIDS at Alliance For The Arts Classroom Theater
Review: PACO ERHARD: WORST GERMAN EVER at Alliance For The Arts Classroom TheaterReview: PACO ERHARD: WORST GERMAN EVER at Alliance For The Arts Classroom Theater

Videos

Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Video
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
Photos & See Alexa Meade's Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection Video
Photos & See Alexa Meade's Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection
Meet the New Stars of HADESTOWN- Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer Video
Meet the New Stars of HADESTOWN- Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer
View all Videos

Ft. Myers/Naples SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sunday Chamber Music: Gulf Coast Symphony Orchestral Fellows
Music & Arts Community Center (5/05-5/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# White Christmas
Arts Center Theatre (12/13-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gulf Coast Symphony at the MACC - Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 5
Music & Arts Community Center (11/18-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BEGUILED AGAIN
Florida Repertory Theatre (9/19-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rodgers & Hammerstein - A Grand Night for Singing
Music & Arts Community Center (1/18-2/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE GIN GAME
Florida Repertory Theatre (1/30-3/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gulf Coast Symphony at the MACC - Haydn’s Lord Nelson Mass
Music & Arts Community Center (2/17-2/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# KEN LUDWIG’S A COMEDY OF TENORS
Florida Repertory Theatre (2/13-3/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sunday Chamber Music: Verona String Quartet
Music & Arts Community Center (2/25-2/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The 39 Steps
Arts Center Theatre (10/25-11/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You