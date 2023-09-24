Review: HAIRSPRAY at Broadway Palm

Broadway Palm finally got to celebrate its 30th season as it embarks on year 31. The gala event had been scheduled for Oct. 4, 2022, but Hurricane Ian had other plans.

The first show of this season is Hairspray, and its message of overcoming adversity was certainly appropriate. The story is set in 1962 Baltimore where segregation was the norm. At first, all Tracy Turnblad, played by Caroline Eiseman, wants is to break the barrier of fat shaming and dance on television. She soon realizes a bigger barrier exists and organizes a protest to force the American Bandstand style show to allow her new black friends in on the fun.

As Tracy’s “mom” Edna, Greg Kalafatas brings the expected comedy mixed with poignancy to the role. The matriarch on the other side of town is Motormouth Maybelle played by Deidre Lang. She is a crowd pleaser as she belts out the anthem of the night “I Know Where I’ve Been.”

I loved the classic girl group, the Dynamites, who live up to the name. Leiah Lewis, Ashia, Collins, and Kynnedi Moryae Porter have both the glamorous look and the blended sound of The Supremes and others of that era.

I didn’t realize until I re-read the program that Emmanuelle Zeesman played three different and equally hilarious parts: Prudy Pingleton, Gym Teacher, and Matron. Her physicality is incredible to watch.

The 40-person cast filled the stage with exuberance. As with all Broadway Palm shows, the dancing was exceptional. Josiah Rogers as Seaweed J. Stubbs was a standout in that department. When he boogies across the set, you can’t take your eyes off him.

Take a step back in time, rat your hair to a towering height, and hurry to Broadway Palm to kick off another successful year. Hairspray runs through Oct.28. For tickets, call 239.278.4422.