Review: DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID at Broadway Palm

The production runs through August 12, 2023.

By: Jul. 09, 2023

The design and technical staffs at Broadway Palm have outdone themselves on its production of Disney’s The Little Mermaid. The underwater effects are so realistic you can almost feel the salt spray. And the costumes! Stunning and wildly creative don’t begin to describe them.

To add to the visuals, the very large cast brings the sea creatures, and token humans, to life with gusto.

Major kudos to Grace Atherholt as Ariel. Not only does she have a sweet, pure voice. She executes the physical demands of the role with aplomb. Every child in the audience, and more than a few adults, gasped as she was lifted off the stage to “swim” gracefully through her watery home.

Not surprisingly, Shannon Connolly commands the stage as evil Aunt Ursula. Connolly throws herself into each role in which she is cast with usually hilarious results. I particularly loved her Bride of Frankenstein headpiece and squid tentacle skirt.

If you have siblings, the six jealous sisters of Ariel may hit close to home. They are boisterous fun to watch. Two other standouts are James Major Burns as Sebastian and Frank Hughes as Chef Louis. He can wield a cleaver with the best of them.

I would be remiss in not mentioning William Draper as Prince Eric. He is as strong of voice and swashbuckling in presence as any romantic hero should be.

And, of course, we have the tap-dancing number without which no Broadway Palm show would be complete. Gotta love seagulls doing the time step.

If you are looking for family entertainment, you can’t go wrong with this show. It runs through August 12. For tickets, call 239.278.4422.



