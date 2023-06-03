Review: COLD FEET at Off Broadway Palm

Imagine if Saturday Night Live had no censor. That will give you a pretty good idea of what to expect if you go to see Cold Feet, part of the Fringe Festival at Off Broadway Palm. Ricky O. I., Cotton Wood, and Andy De La Cruz, three comedians from Miami, throw themselves into skits, stand up, and musical interludes in rapid succession.

The show is unapologetically raucous, risqué, and raunchy. In other words, adults only. It also includes a running gag about an orangutan that shouldn’t be funny but is.

The show was originally performed in New York City in February. Are Fort Myers’ audiences ready for an evening sans taboos?

If you are, the show repeats June 3 at 7 pm and June 4 at 2:30 pm. For tickets, call 239939.2787.