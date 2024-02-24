Review: BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Broadway Palm

How did I not know Carole King wrote all these songs? I love me a good juke box musical, and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical playing at Broadway Palm is one of the best I’ve seen.

I also love a story with a heroine who comes into her own.

We get to watch an insecure, 16-year old Carole King blossom over the course of the evening into a powerhouse. Isabella Andrews carries the weight of the show with aplomb and a strong voice. The physical transformation that can be wrought by a change of hair and wardrobe from frumpy to hip is gratifying. Kudos to costume designer John P. White.

White also does well by the circa early ‘60s costumes of the Drifters (Tyler Price, Dante Hill, Isiah Bostic, and Malik Harris) and the Shirelles (Temperance Jones, Remi Veronica, Nyla Eltahir, and Chelcy Cutwright). Their dancing, choreographed by Broadway Palm stalwart Amy Marie McCleary who also directed the show, is such fun to watch.

Besides a philandering husband played by Sage Spiker, Carole King had to deal with a pair of competing songwriters, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil. Olivia Ursu as Weil has a warm stage presence, and her partner Cameron Nies as Mann shows impeccable comic timing and great energy.

After exercising admirable restraint all evening to keep from singing along, I finally got to join in during the curtain call. Thanks, Ms. McCleary, for the opportunity.

This extremely enjoyable show runs through April 6. For tickets, call 239.278.4422.