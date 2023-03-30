Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NUNSENSE to be Presented at Music & Arts Community Center In Fort Myers In April

Featuring star turns, tap and ballet dancing, an audience quiz, and comic surprises, this show has become an international phenomenon!

Mar. 30, 2023  

NUNSENSE to be Presented at Music & Arts Community Center In Fort Myers In April

Join the Gulf Coast Symphony from April 13 to 29 for "Nunsense" at the Music & Arts Community Center in Fort Myers. Nunsense begins when the Little Sisters of Hoboken discover that their cook, Sister Julia, Child of God, has accidentally poisoned 52 of the sisters, and they are in dire need of funds for the burials. The sisters decide that the best way to raise the money is to put on a variety show. Here we meet Reverend Mother Regina, a former circus performer; Sister Mary Hubert, the Mistress of Novices; a streetwise nun from Brooklyn named Sister Robert Anne; Sister Mary Leo, a novice who is a wannabe ballerina; and the delightfully wacky Sister Mary Amnesia, the nun who lost her memory when a crucifix fell on her head. Featuring star turns, tap and ballet dancing, an audience quiz, and comic surprises, this show has become an international phenomenon!

About The Gulf Coast Symphony

Founded in late 1995 by its current music director and CEO, Dr. Andrew Kurtz, the Gulf Coast Symphony (GCS) is now the second-largest non-profit performing arts organization in Lee county. The Gulf Coast Symphony (GCS) endeavors to challenge convention-with its rich tradition of unique and innovative collaborations across multiple genres and disciplines, high-quality dynamic musical performances, active community engagement, and our commitment to social change through arts education. Our ultimate goal is to use music and the arts as a vehicle to unite and strengthen our community. The Gulf Coast Symphony is one of the cultural jewels of Southwest Florida and one of the most dynamic orchestras in the United States. The GCS comprises the Gulf Coast Symphony, the Gulf Coast Chamber Orchestra, the Gulf Coast Jazz Collective, and the Music & Arts Community Center (MACC) which opened in January 2021. The GCS presents over 100 programs that present the best in classical music, jazz, world music, dance, opera, film and musical theater. The Symphony performs at both the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, and its more intimate 300 seat theater at the MACC. For more information www.GulfCoastSymphony.org

Performance Details:

What: Nunsense
Where: Music & Arts Community Center (13411 Shire Ln, Fort Myers)
When: April 13 - 29
Tickets are $39-$50
For ticket call 239.277.1700 or online at GulfCoastSymphony.org




Boca Raton Historical Society Welcomes 125 to BOCA BACCHANAL Kick-Off Photo
Boca Raton Historical Society Welcomes 125 to BOCA BACCHANAL Kick-Off
The Boca Raton Historical Society will be hosting the always popular BOCA BACCHANAL, an annual celebration of fine wine and food, slated for April 28-30.
Arts Garage Will Host Authors Speak Series On Impact Of Race On American Society Photo
Arts Garage Will Host Authors Speak Series On Impact Of Race On American Society
In an effort to celebrate and promote black cultural awareness, three of the most respected nonprofit organizations in Delray Beach are again collaborating to present Authors Speak Series 2023, according to Charlene Farrington, Director of Spady Cultural Heritage Museum; Marjorie Waldo, President & CEO of Arts Garage; and Renee Jadusingh, Executive Director of the Community Redevelopment Agency of Delray Beach.
SCENE: Studio 54 Reinvented Comes to DAER Nightclub in May Photo
SCENE: Studio 54 Reinvented Comes to DAER Nightclub in May
Relive the dazzling and mesmerizing musical magic of the iconic Studio 54 nightclub during its 1970s and ‘80s heydays during “SCENE: Studio 54 Reinvented,”a new social happening!
Centers for the Arts of Bonita Springs Presents FOOTLOOSE Next Month Photo
Centers for the Arts of Bonita Springs Presents FOOTLOOSE Next Month
Centers for the Arts of Bonita Springs has announced its next Mainstage production presented at the The Center for Performing Arts in Bonita Springs.

More Hot Stories For You


NUNSENSE to be Presented at Music & Arts Community Center In Fort Myers In AprilNUNSENSE to be Presented at Music & Arts Community Center In Fort Myers In April
March 30, 2023

Join the Gulf Coast Symphony from April 13 to 29 for 'Nunsense' at the Music & Arts Community Center in Fort Myers.
Boca Raton Historical Society Welcomes 125 to BOCA BACCHANAL Kick-OffBoca Raton Historical Society Welcomes 125 to BOCA BACCHANAL Kick-Off
March 24, 2023

The Boca Raton Historical Society will be hosting the always popular BOCA BACCHANAL, an annual celebration of fine wine and food, slated for April 28-30.
Arts Garage Will Host Authors Speak Series On Impact Of Race On American SocietyArts Garage Will Host Authors Speak Series On Impact Of Race On American Society
March 23, 2023

In an effort to celebrate and promote black cultural awareness, three of the most respected nonprofit organizations in Delray Beach are again collaborating to present Authors Speak Series 2023, according to Charlene Farrington, Director of Spady Cultural Heritage Museum; Marjorie Waldo, President & CEO of Arts Garage; and Renee Jadusingh, Executive Director of the Community Redevelopment Agency of Delray Beach.
SCENE: Studio 54 Reinvented Comes to DAER Nightclub in MaySCENE: Studio 54 Reinvented Comes to DAER Nightclub in May
March 23, 2023

Relive the dazzling and mesmerizing musical magic of the iconic Studio 54 nightclub during its 1970s and ‘80s heydays during “SCENE: Studio 54 Reinvented,”a new social happening!
Centers for the Arts of Bonita Springs Presents FOOTLOOSE Next MonthCenters for the Arts of Bonita Springs Presents FOOTLOOSE Next Month
March 23, 2023

Centers for the Arts of Bonita Springs has announced its next Mainstage production presented at the The Center for Performing Arts in Bonita Springs.
share