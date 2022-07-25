Mannheim Steamroller Christmas Comes to BBMann in November

MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS By Chip Davis comes to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 7:30PM. Tickets will go on sale Friday, July 29 ay 10AM and can be purchased online at www.bbmannpah.com, call (239) 481-4849 or in person at the Box Office.

Davis said the hallmark tour will begin on November 15th, 2022 and run through December 30th, 2022. Two traveling ensembles will hold performances in cities across the country. "I remember when I came out with my first Christmas album in 1984 followed by our first tour. Back then, many in the music industry said focusing on Christmas just wouldn't work," said Davis.

"Now, over 35 years later, we are still going strong. I want to thank our fans for making us part of their holiday tradition, especially after the hardships of the last few years. Today we often see multi-generational families join us during the holidays each year."

Davis founded his own record label, American Gramaphone, which went on to become one of the industry's largest independent record labels. A Grammy Award winner, Mannheim Steamroller has sold more than 41 million albums, with over 31.5 million in the Christmas genre. Their holiday CD's have become synonymous with Christmas and occupy top positions on Billboard's Seasonal Chart every year.

This year's show will feature classic Christmas hits from the Mannheim Steamroller holiday albums along with multimedia effects in an intimate setting. Davis will direct and co-produce Tour performances with MagicSpace Entertainment.

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis is co-produced by MagicSpace Entertainment. The company is a boutique producing and presenting firm focused on first-class properties and productions. Based in Park City, UT, the company has produced and presented national tours, Broadway shows, concerts, museum exhibits and sporting events worldwide for over 40 years with a powerhouse producing team focused on providing creative, marketing and general management expertise. www.magicspace.net