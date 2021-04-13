Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR. is Coming to the Cultural Park Theater Stage

The lead will be played by Emily Feichthaler and Cadence Bambrey-Zedd in alternating performances.

Apr. 13, 2021  
Melody Lane Performing Arts Center is bringing Matilda JR to the Cultural Park Theater stage for four performances - at 2:00 and 6:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, May 1 and 2.

The lead will be played by Emily Feichthaler at 6pm on May 1st and at 2pm on May 2nd (Matilda in Matilda JR. for Creative Theater Workshop, ensemble in Into the Woods JR. for Florida Repertory Theatre, Steward/Happy Dwarf in Into the Woods JR. for Melody Lane Performing Arts, Foxy the Lost Boy in Peter Pan JR. for Melody Lane Performing Arts) and Cadence Bambrey-Zedd (Hanging Millstone (2019) and Seers of Light in Shadows (2017)) at the other two performances.

For more information visit: https://melodylanepac.com/


