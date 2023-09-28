Heather Ivy Joins BROADWAY DIVAS With Gulf Coast Symphony

Heather Ivy, an internationally acclaimed Soprano, will grace the stage at Broadway Divas alongside the Gulf Coast Symphony. With her extraordinary talent and captivating stage presence, Heather Ivy has forged a remarkable career that has left audiences in awe both on land and at sea.

The concert is set for October 28, 2023 at 7:30PM at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall.

Heather's journey into the world of professional performance began in the heart of New York City, where she embarked on the Broadway International Tour of Disney's beloved production, "Beauty and the Beast." From there, her star continued to rise, and she graced the stage in a diverse range of productions, including the enchanting Off-Broadway gem "Christmas Wrappings," classics like "The Music Man," "Guys and Dolls," and "Little Women," as well as the enchanting world of opera with performances in "Don Giovanni," "Elisir D'amore," and "Le Nozze di Figaro."

Heather Ivy is not confined to any one stage; she has become a cherished fixture in the world of symphony and concert performances. Her talents have graced the stages of the Naples Philharmonic, Southwest Florida Symphony Orchestra, and, of course, the esteemed Gulf Coast Symphony. Beyond symphonic orchestras, she has lent her voice to symphonic concert bands and jazz ensembles throughout the state of Florida, captivating audiences with her versatility and genuine warmth.

An avid traveler, Heather's talents have taken her around the globe. She has been the star attraction on luxury cruise lines, enchanting audiences from various corners of the world with her headlining show. Notably, Heather was invited to perform at a sold-out magic festival, "Les Stars de la Magie," in Parmiers, France, last fall. This year, she was honored to perform alongside Jamie Bernstein, paying tribute to the legendary Leonard Bernstein's musical legacy.

Heather Ivy's talents extend beyond her vocal prowess. She has showcased her versatility as an emcee and model for Naples Fashion Week and has graced the pages of GulfShore Life, Neapolitan, Island Scene magazines, and playbill.com, making her a true icon of the arts and fashion world.

Currently, Heather calls Naples, Florida, home, where she shares her wealth of knowledge and experience as she runs her private voice studio, @heatherivymusic. She also generously imparts her wisdom as a guest teacher at Opera Naples, The Naples Players, and FGCU, nurturing the next generation of aspiring performers.