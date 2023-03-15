Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

HADESTOWN, HAMILTON And More Announced For Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall 2023-24 Broadway Series

Productions for the season include Mrs. Doubtfire, Jagged Little Pill, To Kill A Mockingbird, and more.

Mar. 15, 2023  
The Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW announces the 2023-2024 Fifth Third Bank Broadway Series. The Six-Show Series consists of:

HADESTOWN

January 23-28, 2024 (8 performances)

Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today... and always.

HADESTOWN intertwines two mythic tales - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - as it invites you on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers and singers, HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

JAGGED LITTLE PILL

February 13-18, 2024 (8 performances)

SOME SHOWS YOU SEE. THIS SHOW YOU FEEL.

Joy, love, heartache, strength, wisdom, catharsis, LIFE-everything we've been waiting to see in a Broadway show- is here in the exhilarating, fearless new musical based on Alanis Morissette's world-changing music.

Directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Waitress, Pippin, 1776) with a Tony-winning book by Diablo Cody (Juno) and Grammy-winning score, this electrifying production centers on a perfectly imperfect American family.

You live, you learn, you remember what it's like to feel truly human... at JAGGED LITTLE PILL.

JAGGED LITTLE PILL is recommended for ages 14 and up. Please note: This production contains strong language, adult themes, drug use, and moments of sexual violence that some may find upsetting.

Harper Lee's TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

February 20-25, 2024 (8 performances)

All rise for Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork.

TINA: THE Tina Turner MUSICAL

February 27-March 3, 2024 (8 Performances)

An uplifting comeback story like no other, TINA - The Tina Turner Musical is the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n' Roll.

One of the world's best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner has won 12 Grammy Awards and her live shows have been seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history.

Featuring her much loved songs, TINA - The Tina Turner Musical is written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall and directed by the internationally acclaimed Phyllida Lloyd.


TINA − The Tina Turner Musical is recommended for ages 14+. The production includes loud music, strobe lighting, haze, gun shots, scenes depicting domestic violence and strong language. Please note that Tina Turner does not appear in this production.


MRS. DOUBTFIRE

March 26-31, 2024 (8 Performances)

A new musical comedy about the things we do to stay together.

Everyone's favorite Scottish nanny is headed to Fort Myers in an internationally acclaimed new hit musical. Based on the beloved film and directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, Mrs. Doubtfire tells the hysterical and heartfelt story of an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids. It's "the lovable, big-hearted musical comedy we need right now," raves the Chicago Tribune - one that proves we're better together.

HAMILTON

April 23-May 5, 2024 (16 performances)

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

2023-2024 Fifth Third Bank Broadway Series Season Ticket prices range from $223.21* to $629.25* for the Six-Show Series and can be purchased at the Box Office, by phone (239) 481-4849 or online at www.bbmannpah.com.




