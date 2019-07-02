Gulfshore's Star In A Show Program With Production Of THE WIZARD OF OZ

Gulfshore Playhouse, Naples' premier professional regional theater, recently wrapped up its 2019 "Star in a Show" and "Star in a Show, Jr." summer education programs with public performances of "The Wizard of Oz."

Directed by Gulfshore Playhouse Director of Education Hester Kamin, the hour-long "Young Performer's Edition" adaptation of the classic tale featured students ages 6 to 14. The older students took on the roles as Dorothy and the colorful characters she meets in Oz. Younger students took on triple roles as Munchkins, Flying Monkeys, and Crows.

The performances were a culmination of several weeks of pre-professional theater training in acting, singing and dancing.

Tickets are currently on sale for the upcoming Gulfshore Playhouse Teen Conservatory production of "LES MISERABLES," which will take place on Aug. 1-4 and 6-10 at 7 p.m. and Aug. 2, 4, and 9 at 2 p.m.

Directed by Broadway veteran Becky Timms of the original Broadway production of "Cats" and previous associate choreographer for the Tony Award-winning "Thoroughly Modern Millie," the classic Broadway musical will star students ages 13 to 18 from Gulfshore Playhouse's by-audition only Teen Conservatory. A pre-professional theater program for teens with a serious interest in theatrical performance, the Teen Conservatory intensive provides high-level training in acting, singing, ensemble work, and auditioning.

Performances will take place at The Norris Center located at 755 8th Ave. S., Naples, FL 34102. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the front desk or by calling 239-213-3058.

Education has been a cornerstone of the Gulfshore Playhouse mission since its inception. Every program offers experiences that are invigorating, nurturing, and readily accessible to every member of Southwest Florida. From in-school residencies and world-class theater education training with professional actors, to community partnerships and student matinees, Gulfshore Playhouse Education programs are designed to inspire creativity, encourage self-expression, and foster a deep appreciation of the arts in students of all ages, regardless of economic background. This past year, Gulfshore Playhouse Education served more than 12,000 individuals, 90% of whom participated at no cost to them through scholarships or subsidized funds.

For more information about Gulfshore Playhouse, visit www.GulfshorePlayhouse.org or call 239-261-PLAY (7529).





