Gulfshore Playhouse Director of Education Receives National Accolades

Gulfshore Playhouse director of education Steven Calakos recently received a Excellence in Theatre Education Award Honorable Mention at the 2022 Tony Awards.

Jul. 9, 2022  

Gulfshore Playhouse director of education Steven Calakos recently received a Excellence in Theatre Education Award Honorable Mention at the 2022 Tony Awards and was named one of the Greek America Foundation's Forty Under 40. These prestigious accolades are a celebration of the work Calakos has done as a theater educator during his tenure as director of education.

Calakos was one of 18 theater educators nationwide who received an honorable mention for the 2022 Tony Awards. Through a national submission process, the winner and honorable mentions are chosen by a panel composed of the American Theatre Wing, the Broadway League, Carnegie Mellon University, and other leaders from the theater industry.

On his nomination and honorable mention, Calakos said, "Receiving this acknowledgement is a testament to not only my work in theatre education as a NJ public school teacher and Director of Education, but also the mission of Gulfshore Playhouse. Making theatre more accessible for our community has always been our goal and I am honored that the Tony Awards recognizes that."

Additionally, Calakos was named one of Greek America's Forty Under 40. This award recognizes North Americans of Greek descent who excel in business, the arts, the sciences, and other fields. From Greek America's website, "Excellence and philanthropy are two ideals espoused in the mission statement of the Greek America Foundation and our Forty Under 40 winners are the epitome of both." Calakos expressed his pride at being in the company of these influential and innovative individuals who are thriving in their professional fields and committed to preserving their culture.

Gulfshore Playhouse is passionately committed to enriching the cultural landscape of our region by producing professional theatre to the highest artistic standards and providing unique educational opportunities to diverse groups of people in a spirit of service, adventure, and excitement. The work of Gulfshore Playhouse is inspired by a belief in the magic of theatre to expand the imagination, challenge the senses, provoke discussion, and revitalize in its audiences an understanding of our common humanity. This belief drives the care with which Gulfshore Playhouse treats its artists, audiences, students, staff, and members of the greater community.

Gulfshore Playhouse recently began construction on the state-of-the-art Baker Theatre and Education Center. Located at the corner of Goodlette-Frank Road and 1st Avenue South, the gateway to downtown Naples, the facility will house a 350-seat mainstage theatre and a 125-seat studio space, in addition to numerous event, rehearsal, and educational spaces. Naming opportunities are still available.

For more information about Gulfshore Playhouse or its new facility, or to make a contribution, visit www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org or call 239-261-PLAY.

