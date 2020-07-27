Gulfshore Playhouse Continues Broadway Masterclass Series Through August

Gulfshore Playhouse, Naples' premier professional theater, is continuing its Broadway Masterclass Virtual Series through August. The Masterclass Series will be offered Mondays and Wednesdays at 5 p.m., and gives participants the opportunity to receive direct training from professional theater artists. Whether looking to hone a skill or desiring a creative outlet to the day, sessions are catered to participants at any experience level, and recommended for ages 12 and above.

Limited participant spots are available for each masterclass, which will include live feedback and Q&A from the instructors. The immersive program is spearheaded by Gulfshore Playhouse Director of Education, Steven Calakos. The line-up includes:

Monday, July 27: Broadway Dance with Adam Cates - Whether a seasoned dancer or looking to pick up a new skill, join Broadway choreographer Adam Cates to learn dance steps to the Diana Ross and The Supremes cover of "Don't Rain on My Parade" from the musical "Funny Girl." Cates has years of professional dance experience and has choreographed musicals, concerts, operas and more. His Broadway credits include the hit musicals "Anastasia," "A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder" and "Anything Goes." He previously choreographed Gulfshore Playhouse productions of "My Fair Lady" and "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum."

Wednesday, July 29: The Audition Process with Nick Duckart and Mariand Torres - Learn from two Broadway veterans the ins and outs of perfecting the audition - from songs and monologue selections, to navigating an acting career. Duckart stared in the national tour "Come From Away," and previously appeared on TV's "The Blacklist," "The Arrangement" and "Burn Notice." Torrres, known for her lead role as Elphaba on Broadway and in the national tour of "Wicked," has also been featured in numerous regional and international musicals.

Monday, Aug. 3: Broadway Bound with Lora Lee Gayer - Join Broadway actor Lora Lee Gayer as she leads participants through choosing repertoire, songs and monologues for auditioning. Participants will also receive personalized feedback on a prepared song and/or monologue. Gayer has appeared in Broadway shows "Holiday Inn," "Doctor Zhivago" and "Follies" as well as TV productions of "House of Cards" and "Law and Order: SVU."

Wednesday, Aug. 12: The Actor Prepares with Jillian Gray and Brett Stoelker - From auditioning to performing on regional tours, in New York, and at Walt Disney World, Gray and Stoelker will take participants on a journey into the life of an actor, and how to prepare for success. Gray was the female swing in the national tour of "Les Misérables" and performed as the title role of Nemo in Walt Disney World's "Finding Nemo-The Musical" at Animal Kingdom. Stoelker has appeared in numerous national tours, including "Les Misérables," "Rock of Ages" and "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat."

Masterclass tuition is $30 per class, and can be purchased at https://www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org/broadway-masterclass-virtual-series/.

