Gulfshore Playhouse Closes Out the 2018-19 Season with SKYLIGHT

Is true love enough to bridge the distance between two people? That's the big question asked by "Skylight," the final production of the 2018-19 season at Gulfshore Playhouse, Naples' premiere professional regional theatre.

Running May 4-19, the Tony Award-winning play written by British dramatist David Hare takes place on a cold winter night in London. On that evening, schoolteacher Kyra is unexpectedly reunited with her former lover, the recently widowed Tom. Forced to confront their shared past, they find themselves entangled in a passionate clash of opposing ideologies and mutual desires.

The show is directed by New York-based Christian Parker, who currently serves as Chair of the MFA Theatre program at Columbia University. Parker has worked extensively off-Broadway and in regional theatres like Pittsburgh's City Theatre, Sundance Institute Theatre Lab, and the Atlantic Theatre Company, where he was the associate artistic director for 13 years.

In addition to Parker, the creative team for "Skylight" includes Scenic and Lighting Designer Steve TenEyck, Costume Designer Lauren Gaston, Sound Designer Christopher Colucci, and Production Stage Manager Jamie A. Eckhold.

Evening shows begin at 8 p.m.; matinees begin at 3 p.m. Tickets begin at $42; all tickets are $37 two hours before a performance.

For purchase information, visit www.GulfshorePlayhouse.org or contact 866-811-4111.

Free pre-show discussions take place May 5, 8, and 19, where Gulfshore Playhouse artistic staff lead conversations about themes and topics related to the production. Audience members can also stick around for post-show conversations on May 9 and 12.

For more information about Gulfshore Playhouse, visit www.GulfshorePlayhouse.org or call 239-261-PLAY (7529).





