Cultural Park Theater Fall Theater Arts Classes Start In September

Cultural Park Theater in Cape Coral, Florida has announced that its Fall Theater Arts Classes restart in September!

Educational programming is a core component of the mission as The Cultural Park Theater is committed to providing opportunities that broaden participation in and understanding of the performing arts for youth and adults alike. Cultural Park has provided some of the best theater classes in the region for over 30 years.

Members receive a 10% Discount on their classes. Call the theater to register for your spot today! 239-772-5862. Visit www.culturalparktheater.com for more information.

Musical Theater

(ages 9 - 16) Starting September 7

This exciting class exposes beginning students and willa??enhance advanced students in musical theatre. Under the direction of Tony Saracino, students will focus on voice placement, intonation and breathing techniques to attain projection needed for stage.a?? The class will also incorporate light movement and choreography which will enable them to perform effectively.a?? The class is taught multi-level and it is not necessary to be experienced in singing, acting or dance.a??

Tuesdays for 10 weeks - from 5:30pm till 7:30pm $105

Broadway Song & Dance

(10 & up) Starting September 6

The Broadway dance class at Cultural Park is designed to take all the technical elements of dance and refine them for the stage. Musicality, expression, storytelling and physical ability are all combined to create a class that truly encompasses what it's like to dance in Broadway style shows. Whether you're just interested in dancing in the chorus, or need to sharpen your audition skills to nail the lead, this class is perfect for you. Class is provided by Studio 8 Dance and includes optional participation in an end of semester showcase.a??Under direction of Bridey Kearns this class is to enhance the students' dance ability during stage performances and auditions.a??Ages 10 through young adult. Mondays for 8 weeks-From 6:30pm till 7:30 - $85

Beginners Adult Acting

(16 & up) Starting September 6

You've been asking for a great acting class; here it is! This interactive class under the direction of Robert Cozza is designed to challenge your current acting abilities helping to further develop and enhance your skills through training, practice, and learning to take direction effectively. Exercises will include warm-ups, drama games, vocalization, monologues, and IMPROVISATION! Come and explore your talent, build your confidence, and develop your acting ability! Mondays for 8 weeks - $85 6 - 7 PM

Advanced Adult Acting

(17 & up) Starting September 8

Take your acting skills to the next level with our Advanced Adult Acting Class. This class is designed for student actors with some prior class or stage experience who wish to further explore the craft of acting. Under the direction of Michael Moran, you will experience an insight into various styles such as Method, Stanislavski, Meisner, and Physical Theater along with other techniques such as Improve and Creative Story Telling. This course will enable a full and rounded approach to character development, allowing you to establish effective techniques that work for you as an individual. Wednesdays for 10 weeks 5:30pm till 7:30pm - $85.