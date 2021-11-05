Coral Springs Center For The Arts To Present FOREVER MOTOWN Next Month

The Coral Springs Center for the Arts today announced an upcoming concert to kick-off the holidays with soul: FOREVER MOTOWN, showcasing some of the greatest groups, artists and songwriters of all time such as The Four Tops, The Temptations, The Supremes, Smokey Robinson, Mary Wells, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, and more.

Tickets are available for purchase today starting at 10 am by calling the Box Office at 954-344-5990 or by going online to www.TheCenterCS.com. The state-of the-art performing arts center is located at 2855 Coral Springs Drive (33065).

The performance takes place on December 17 at 8 pm.

Direct from New York comes this sensation of soul: Forever Motown, featuring Theo Peoples, former lead singer of The Four Tops, and Glen Leonard, former lead singer of The Temptations, along with a fabulous cast backed by a band of incredible musicians representing Motown royalty. This truly talented and charismatic cast is a perfect blend of look, sound and personalities-tailor-made for the songs they perform. Cumulatively they have performed on recordings with sales of more than 30 million records. Forever Motown resumes its successful theatre tour breaking box office records. This stage spectacular of your favorite hit songs is a show that is not to be missed.