CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC: THE WORLDWIDE WONDERS TOUR to Take Off

CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC: THE WORLDWIDE WONDERS TOUR comes to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 8PM. Tickets will go on sale Friday, April 15 at 10AM and will be available online at www.bbmannpah.com, call 239-481-4849 or in person at the Box Office.

Break away from the screen and experience live entertainment like never before with CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC - an evening of impossible illusions and spectacular special effects. Described by the press as 'The Avengers of magic' catch the only team of magicians in the world as they present their original, phenomenal ensemble illusions.

They've sold out shows across the globe, been featured on every major US TV network, and racked up over over 50 million views online... but you haven't seen magic until you've seen it live! THE CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC cast present incredible interactive magic, a daring escape from Houdini's water torture cell, a mind-blowing prediction that has to be seen to be believed, levitation high above the stage and a finale beyond explanation. The show happens all around the theatre and features spectacular illusions that can't be seen anywhere else.

Performance Date / Times: Saturday, November 5, 2022 - 8PM*

Ticket Prices: $69.50*, $49.50*, $39.50, $29.50*

*All shows, dates, times and ticket prices are subject to change. Prices do not include processing fee and sales tax.

