Broadway Palm Reopens After Hurricane Ian With A CHORUS LINE

The musical is playing now through November 12, 2022.

Oct. 18, 2022  

Broadway Palm Reopens After Hurricane Ian With A CHORUS LINE

The show must go on, so Broadway Palm is reopening after Hurricane Ian with A Chorus Line playing now through November 12, 2022. The original production was an unprecedented box office hit receiving twelve Tony Award nominations and winning nine. This sensational musical captures the spirit and tension of a Broadway chorus audition.

Broadway Palm has been an integral part of Southwest Florida for 30 years and they are committed to aid in the recovery of the community during this devastating time. The Broadway Palm team kept very busy before, during, and after the storm by donating their time to local organizations and helping friends, family, and members of the community. The theatre was a resource for food and water immediately following the storm and they partnered with World Central Kitchen to amplify efforts. In addition, Broadway Palm will be donating a portion of ticket sales directly to local Hurricane Ian relief funds.

A Chorus Line explores the inner lives and bittersweet ambitions of professional Broadway performers. The show features one powerhouse number after another and is a brilliant fusion of song, dance, and authentic drama. The memorable score includes One, I Can Do That, At the Ballet, The Music and the Mirror, I Hope I Get It, and more! Thousands auditioned, 17 get to the stage, but in the end only eight will win the chance to dance!

Don't miss your chance to see the ones who make it and the ones who don't in A Chorus Line playing now through November 12, 2022. Performances are Wednesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees. Beginning November 1, performances are Tuesday through Sunday with selected matinees. Tickets are $55 to $85 with children and group prices available. Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, by visiting BroadwayPalm.com or by stopping by the box office at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.


October 18, 2022

