Broadway Palm Children's Theatre Presents THE TRUE STORY OF THE THREE LITTLE PIGS

Broadway Palm Children's Theatre presents The True Story Of The 3 Little Pigs playing selected matinees now through August 6, 2021. Enter the jury box and decide the fate of Alexander T. Wolf in this musical adaptation of the hit children's book.

There are two sides to every story and when the Big, Bad Wolf takes the stand in Piggsylvania's Trial of the Century, his voice is finally heard. Will the pigs' splashy puppet show make a puppet out of justice or is the wolf's catchy song and dance about a sneeze gone wrong all razzle-dazzle? You become the jury and decide if the wolf is guilty or not guilty!

Broadway Palm Children's Theatre presents full-scale productions that are great for all ages. Performances are matinees with lunch beginning at Noon and show beginning at 1 p.m. except on school days, there are early matinees with lunch beginning at 10:30 a.m. and show beginning at 11:30 a.m. The chef's special buffet includes children's favorites like pizza, chicken fingers, french fries, pasta and more.

The True Story Of The 3 Little Pigs is playing at Broadway Palm selected matinees now through August 6, 2021. Ticket prices for the buffet and the show are only $19 for all ages. Group rates are available for parties of 20 or more. Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, by visiting www.BroadwayPalm.com, or by stopping by the box office at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.