Beatboxing Cellist comes to Pompano Beach Cultural Center

Pompano Beach Arts invites you to enjoy a uniquely inventive and original musical artist, Joey Chang, AKA Cello Joe, who combines beatboxing and cello in his innovative “Classical Hip-Hop” sound. This one-of-a-kind artist performs internationally mixing live recordings and loop pedals to create harmonious melodies across various genres, from folk and rock to dubstep and classical. Making his hypnotic sound even more of an experience, this event will feature a stunning video wall to fully immerse guests into this cool vibe. Seating will be cabaret style to allow for dancing, and the event will feature a full bar. The program will be held on November 14, 2023, at 7pm. Tickets are $25-$35. For more information: Click Here

“It's not every day that you hear a beatboxer play the cello, but this multi-talented artist combines traditional sounds with edgy vibrations to create an innovative sound for today’s modern listeners who appreciate both old traditions and cutting-edge invention,” said Ty Tabing, Director, Cultural Affairs Department.

“I make music to advance human consciousness,” said Cello Joe. “I’ve always felt that music should have a message. Music is a very powerful force for change and can affect people on a subliminal level. It is a tool for revolution.”

Like most cello players, Joseph Abraham Tal Tien-Ru Chang Jr. Senior III, esquire (or just Joey for short) started out as a classical cellist. He auditioned for Berklee College of Music’s World Scholarship Tour, was awarded a scholarship, and attended Berklee from 2002-2006. He has since performed all over the world and major festivals including Burning Man, Lightning in a Bottle, Festival de Liege (Belgium), Singapore Fringe Festival, FUSION (Germany), Rock for People (Czech Republic), Sziget (Hungary), Shambala (BC, Canada), and many other festivals and events in the US.

Joe has also played with many internationally renowned musicians and groups, including Joan Baez, Bryonn Bain, the Cello Madness Congress, Justin Ancheta Band, Gabe Dominguez & SHAKE YOUR PEACE! and many others. As cellist for the band Incus, he toured nationally and played at over forty venues and festivals all over the country. He has recorded on many artist’s CDs including those of Andi Starr, Callow, Alohi, Concept 6, Rebecca Loebe, Pablo Picker and others.

Pompano Beach Cultural Center is located at 50 Atlantic Boulevard, Pompano Beach, Florida.