BWW Review: WHITE RABBIT RED RABBIT at The Laboratory Theater Of Florida

WHITE RABBIT RED RABBIT by Nassim Soleimanpour is playing now at The Laboratory Theater of Florida, and it is unlike anything you've seen before.

It is not unusual for me to go blindly into a show; I actually enjoy not knowing anything about a production, so I get to be surprised by what I see. But, with this show, I am not the only one who knows nothing about it. In fact, even the actor has no idea what they're about to perform the moment they take the stage.

It is strange to be writing a review for a show I, quite frankly, can't tell you about. But, I believe that is the magic of theatre and this production. The show is powerful, and knowing about the events of it ahead of time would take away from your first time seeing it. You get to see the actor make acting choices in real time. The audience and the actor are connected in a way unlike any other play. It is fun, but intense.

The Lab lined up 9 local actors and celebrities to take the stage for this production. They are not allowed to see it beforehand, and must promise not to do any research. There is no rehearsal, no director, and no knowledge about what they are diving into. Each can only perform the play once. I saw Eric Raddatz perform, but the lineup includes:

Oct. 14, 8 p.m. David Yudowitz

Oct. 15, 8 p.m. Eric Raddatz

Oct. 16, 2 p.m. Kenneth Randall Jones

Oct. 16, 8 p.m. Lucy Sundby

Oct. 17, 2 p.m. Melanie Payne

Oct. 21, 8 p.m. PJ McCready

Oct. 22, 8 p.m. Stephanie Davis

Oct. 23, 2 p.m. Sonya McCarter

Oct. 23, 8 p.m. Ella Naylor

I do plan to return to see another perform, and I am looking forward to doing so. Once you're in on the secret, the fun comes from seeing how each actor handles the show differently, since it is such an experiment. Eric Raddatz did a great job, and I enjoyed the journey through the show a lot.

You should absolutely check out WHITE RABBIT RED RABBIT at The Lab with one of the remaining four performers next weekend. It's a unique experience, and one worth having.

Tickets are $37 each or $15 for students with valid student IDs. Seating is socially distant and limited for safety. Masks are required to be worn when inside the theater. For tickets, call the box office at 239.218.0481 or online at www.laboratorytheaterflorida.com.