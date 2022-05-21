BWW Review: ROCK OF AGES at Broadway Palm

Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre often presents family-friendly shows. Parents, be warned. Rock of Ages isn't one of them. The sex, drugs, and rock and roll of the 1980s are on stage for all to see.

That said, the jukebox musical is a rollicking good time. The cast members belt out the biggest hits of Styx, Journey, Bon Jovi and the rest of that era. And the audience eats it up.

The plot is as flimsy as some of the costumes. A money hungry developer tries to tear down an iconic bar/rock venue. Militant protesters led by feisty Caitie L. Moss kick into action to stop him and his hilariously not-gay-just-German son.

Although quite a few of the lavishly-bewigged performers are making their debut with Prather Productions, some favorites return. Dale Obermark, who played the romantic lead in the recent production of Margaritaville, takes on a similar role here: young musician trying to make it. Ellie Roddy, seen earlier in Singin' in the Rain, is well-matched as his love interest. The twosome offers strong vocals alone and in duets. And of course, no show would be complete without a role for Victor Legaretta.

No judgment, but if you are able to remember the '80s, you'll feel right at home. Don't forget your cigarette lighter.

Rock of Ages runs through June 25. Visit https://broadwaypalm.com to buy a ticket or call 239-278-4422.