BOO AT THE BELLE to Return for Four Nights of Halloween Fun

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The Belle Theatre will transform into a family-friendly Halloween experience with Boo at The Belle, October 27-30, from 6:30-9:30 PM! This one-of-a-kind event combines live theatre, spooky surprises, interactive mysteries, and plenty of sweet treats for guests of all ages!

Guests will enter through the theatre's main doors and journey along a spooky path through a series of immersive, themed rooms filled with live performers, festive décor, and hidden clues. Along the way, families will work together to solve a mystery, with those completing the puzzle earning a special prize at the end of their adventure!

But the fun doesn't stop there! After completing their hauntingly fun walkthrough, guests will head to the rear of the theatre for a festive table-treating experience filled with Halloween goodies and sweet surprises. While the atmosphere is delightfully spooky, there are no jump scares, making Boo at The Belle a fun and welcoming experience for the whole family.

The Belle is also proud to offer a special Sensory-Friendly Stroll on October 27, featuring reduced lighting effects, lower music volumes, and opportunities to interact with performers in a more relaxed environment. Families looking for the full spooky experience are encouraged to visit October 28-30.

Tickets are available at the door for just $5 per person, or $10 per person with dinner included. Best of all, proceeds from Boo at The Belle directly benefit The Belle Theatre's Education Scholarship Program, helping make theatre education accessible to students throughout Southwest Florida.

Whether you're looking for a new Halloween tradition, a fun family outing, or a chance to support the arts, Boo at The Belle promises four nights of mystery, laughter, and Halloween magic!

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 8 Days 18 Hrs 45 Min 42 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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