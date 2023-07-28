Xie Xin /​ Marion Motin /​ Crystal Pite Comes to the Paris Opera in September

Performances are at Palais Garnier from 23 September to 12 October 2023.

By: Jul. 28, 2023

Xie Xin /​ Marion Motin /​ Crystal Pite Comes to the Paris Opera in September

Xie Xin /​ Marion Motin /​ Crystal Pite Comes to the Paris Opera in September

Xie Xin /​ Marion Motin /​ Crystal Pite comes to the Paris Opera in September. Performances are at Palais Garnier from 23 September to 12 October 2023.

Three female choreographers feature in this contemporary dance programme. Crystal Pite’s The Seasons’ Canon, which premiered successfully in 2016 at the Paris Opera, is bathed in stormy light. Her overwhelming choreography in “canons” unleashes chain reactions and mirrored movements. Organically swarming human bodies merge with Vivaldi’s string music enhanced by Max Richter’s electronics.

In The Last Call, her first creation for the Opera Ballet, Marion Motin tells the story of a phone call that upends a man’s life. Between distortion and vitality, the choreography plunges the audience into a supernatural dimension. Lastly, Chinese artist Xie Xin signs her first creation for the dancers of the Paris Opera. Her piece Horizon plays on illusions and mirages between natural elements.




