The Centre Des Musiciens Du Monde Announces Fall Musical Encounters

The programme will be held on October 9 and 10 at the Saint-Enfant-Jésus church.

The Centre des musiciens du monde announces its "Rencontres musicales d'automne" program, which will be held on October 9 and 10 at the Saint-Enfant-Jésus church in Montreal's Mile-End.

Fourteen musicians from the 2020 creative residency cohort took advantage of the summer to reclaim their space at the Centre and make it resonate with their musical creations. The four works that will be presented on October 9 and 10 are new creations composed during residencies. Inspired by traditions of the world and turned toward new horizons, these creations will reveal themselves vigorously and beautifully to the public!

Tickets for these concerts are 10$. In parallel, free interactive workshops will be held to discover various instruments and repertoires from all over the world.

"Our Fall musical encounters arose from the desire to offer a new space for encounters between musicians currently in creative residency and the public. Throughout the summer, four groups met every week at the Centre to get to know each other, rehearse and imagine new artistic horizons. The culmination of these explorations will be the premiere of their original works in the Saint-Enfant-Jésus church in Mile-End. Four concerts will be presented in the evening, but there will also be workshops during the day on Saturday, to offer the public a different perspective on world cultures, through seven bearers of ancient musical traditions." - Frédéric Léotar, Executive Director of the Centre des musiciens du monde.

