Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SWAN LAKE is Now Playing at the Opera National de Paris

Performances run through 1 January.

Dec. 19, 2022  
SWAN LAKE is Now Playing at the Opera National de Paris

It is hard to believe that Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's first ballet, Swan Lake, created in 1877 for the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow, was a failure, so striking is its music's melodic power. It was not until twenty years later - but Tchaikovsky was already dead - that the ballet was brought to the stage in the choreography of Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov.

Almost one hundred years later, Rudolf Nureyev reshuffles the deck by giving his own choreographic interpretation to this impossible story between Prince Siegfried and Odette, a woman transformed into a swan by the sorcerer Rothbart.

In creating his version for the Paris Opera Ballet in 1984, Rudolf Nureyev gave greater depth to the psychology of the prince, torn between his duty and his dreams, and illuminated Tchaikovsky's poetic dream with a desperate depth.




KONTAKTHOF is Now Playing at Opera Nacional de Paris Photo
KONTAKTHOF is Now Playing at Opera Nacional de Paris
In the wake of The Rite of Spring (1997) and Orpheus and Eurydice (2005), Kontakthof is Pina Bausch’s third piece to enter the repertoire of the Paris Opera Ballet.
The Big Funk Company Presents Joanna Pickerings THE ENDGAME in Paris Photo
The Big Funk Company Presents Joanna Pickering's THE ENDGAME in Paris
The Endgame, a new play written by Joanna Pickering, is on the roster for The Big Funk Company (American Theatre in Paris) for their American Friday play reading evening on December 2nd, at Le Pave D’Orsay in Paris. 
KONTAKTHOF Comes to Opera Nacional de Paris Next Month Photo
KONTAKTHOF Comes to Opera Nacional de Paris Next Month
In the wake of The Rite of Spring (1997) and Orpheus and Eurydice (2005), Kontakthof is Pina Bausch’s third piece to enter the repertoire of the Paris Opera Ballet.
THE MAGIC FLUTE is Now Playing at the National Opera of Paris Photo
THE MAGIC FLUTE is Now Playing at the National Opera of Paris
In Die Zauberflöte, a prince from a far‑off land on a quest to liberate a princess meets a giant snake, a cocky bird‑seller, the Queen of the Night and a High Priest who imposes strange rites of passage.

More Hot Stories For You


KONTAKTHOF is Now Playing at Opera Nacional de ParisKONTAKTHOF is Now Playing at Opera Nacional de Paris
December 5, 2022

In the wake of The Rite of Spring (1997) and Orpheus and Eurydice (2005), Kontakthof is Pina Bausch’s third piece to enter the repertoire of the Paris Opera Ballet.
The Big Funk Company Presents Joanna Pickering's THE ENDGAME in ParisThe Big Funk Company Presents Joanna Pickering's THE ENDGAME in Paris
November 30, 2022

The Endgame, a new play written by Joanna Pickering, is on the roster for The Big Funk Company (American Theatre in Paris) for their American Friday play reading evening on December 2nd, at Le Pave D’Orsay in Paris. 
KONTAKTHOF Comes to Opera Nacional de Paris Next MonthKONTAKTHOF Comes to Opera Nacional de Paris Next Month
November 22, 2022

In the wake of The Rite of Spring (1997) and Orpheus and Eurydice (2005), Kontakthof is Pina Bausch’s third piece to enter the repertoire of the Paris Opera Ballet.
THE MAGIC FLUTE is Now Playing at the National Opera of ParisTHE MAGIC FLUTE is Now Playing at the National Opera of Paris
November 17, 2022

In Die Zauberflöte, a prince from a far‑off land on a quest to liberate a princess meets a giant snake, a cocky bird‑seller, the Queen of the Night and a High Priest who imposes strange rites of passage.
SALOME Closes This Week at the Paris OperaSALOME Closes This Week at the Paris Opera
November 3, 2022

Drawing on Oscar Wilde's scandalous play of the same name, in 1905 Richard Strauss produced the work that was to ensure his status as Wagner's successor in the history of German opera. 'Dance for me, Salome'.
share