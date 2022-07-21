Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Review: The Festival d'Avignon Presents JOGGING By Hanane Hajj Ali

Hanane Hajj Ali presents herself as a complex character, at times vain, coy, gentle, and dismissive.

France News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 21, 2022 Â 
Review: The Festival d'Avignon Presents JOGGING By Hanane Hajj Ali

Hanane Hajj Ali considers a lot when she jogs through her home city of Beirut. She thinks about her compression socks and the pin for her headscarf. She thinks about the birds flying in the sky and, if all birds are praising God, what does it mean when one defecates on her? She thinks about great actors and great roles like Medea. She thinks about the catastrophes and scandals that have rocked her country for the past decades. With conviction and a deft hand, Hanane Hajj Ali takes us through her mind's pathways in Jogging, now in performance in Avignon's ThÃ©Ã¢tre BenoÃ®t XII.

Hanane Hajj Ali presents herself as a complex character, at times vain, coy, gentle, and dismissive. In an introduction to the play, Hanane Hajj Ali describes the work as transgressing "the Lebanese Bermuda triangle of taboos: religion, politics, and sex, and presents a radical challenge to the stereotypes and prejudices that afflict global perceptions of Arab women." A generous vulnerability and dark wit are her primary weapons in puncturing these flat social images.

During her jog all roads lead through Lebanon, but they take circuitous routes. Primary among these is her fascination with the myth of Medea. She walks us through the story. A woman, wronged by her husband Jason, kills their children. At the end she concedes, "I never understood how a woman could kill her children like that. Then I became a mother." This gets a laugh. "My son had cancer at the age of seven and I thought maybe if I killed him, that'd end his suffering." This does not. She sees the plight of Medea in the lives of women throughout her country. These women have to make a terrible choice between keeping their children and watching them continue to suffer in a catastrophic world.

Unlike the world premieres that constitute much of the Avignon Festival, Jogging has had a long pathway to the city, and it shows in her precision. Audience interactions, and there are a considerable number of those, are always charming. The audience is not allowed to sit back in your seat, uncomfortable perhaps with the political charge or intimacy of the work. Instead, they are invited to take part in what she's presenting. Praline Gay-Para and Hassan Abdul Razzak's excellent translations, here in English and in French, glide along effortlessly with Hanane Hajj Ali's performance. You never feel like there is something missing.

Costumes by Kalabsha and Louloua Abdel Baki never overwhelm the body of the performer beneath. Sound by Wael Kodeih shows similar restraint. The most central design element of Jogging, lighting by Sarmad Louis and Rayyan Nihawi, sculpts the space. Under their intuitive design, Jogging moves from a Ted Talk lecture, to a one person confessional, to a dramatic and surreal dreamscape. Additional recognition should be given to artistic director and scenographer Eric Deniaud as well as dramaturge Abdullah Alkafri. A work of such contrasting scales is difficult to balance.

Other Avignon productions are grand, but weighty. They seem to exist for the space in which they are placed. This is, at least for me, part of the cool factor of the Festival. Jogging seems ready made to fit in Hanane Hajj Ali's suitcase. She has a world to convince, and I believe she'll get there. Not in a sprint or a stroll, but at a jog.

Photo Credit: Marwan Tahtah



Macgyver Voting

Related Articles View More France Stories

From This Author - Wesley Doucette

Wesley Doucette is a PhD student in French Literature at the CUNY Grad Center. His research focuses include French cultural institutions such as the Festival d'Avignon and the innovations of administrators... (read more about this author)


Review: The Festival d'Avignon Presents LA TEMPESTA By Alessandro Serra
July 19, 2022

The classic elements to create an effective magical illusion are smoke and mirrors. There might not be mirrors, but there is a great deal of smoke throughout Alessandro Serra's production of Shakespeare's La Tempesta (The Tempest), now in performance in Avignon's Opera House. This ubiquitous fog assists in creating many sublime illusions. Though for those who find Shakespeare enticing for pathos as well as panache, this fog blurs performances. With their faces obscured by fog and chiaroscuro lighting, Serra's take on The Tempest is an enchanting puppet piece.
Review: The Festival d'Avignon Presents MILK By BASHAR MURKUS
July 18, 2022

In Avignon's 'other theatre', a purpose built space some miles out of the city center, Bashar Murkus presents his new dance theatre piece Milk. It is an elemental meditation of death, rebirth, and disaster. It is this theme of disaster in particular that captivates Murkus's imagination. The piece occupies itself with the viscera of the human experience, and expresses that by having blood, water, and milk spill onto the stage floor. Though for all this connective tissue to the anxieties of the present day, its poetic visual language doesn't expand far past the realm of homage to theatre artists who came before.
Review: The Festival d'Avignon Presents MA JEUNESSE EXALTEE By Olivier Py
July 18, 2022

If this Avignon season's other marathon project, the 13-hour Nid de Cendres, calls to mind a jewel box, Ma Jeunesse ExaltÃ©e calls to mind bathroom stall graffiti. The ten-hour long burlesque serves as the capstone to Olivier Py's tenure as artistic director of the Festival d'Avignon. In it he passes the baton, not to Avignon's next artistic director Tiago Rodrigues, but to a new generation of vibrant performers. Amongst this new generation is the indefatigable Bertrand de Roffignac, who performs a staggering harlequin marathon. Through the run time of the performance he never falters in precision or intensity. Indeed, on a scale of one to ten, the entire ensemble never lets the their work calm itself down past and eleven.
Review: The Festival d'Avignon Presents IPHIGENIE By ANNE THERON
July 14, 2022

'Who's in charge here?' seems to be the question ringing though Anne ThÃ©ron's powerful production of Tiago Rodrigues's IphigÃ©nie, currently residing in Avignon's beautifully restored opera house. Power over memory, which dictates the proceeding actions, is bartered over between the characters and a chorus. There are memories they are unsure of. There are memories they are certain of. Sometimes a memory is a dead end, and sometimes it's the crack in the wall. Though it is not just power over memory that is being determined. Power over people, one's own actions, and the capacity to control one's own destiny are also in play. With the TNS, ThÃ©ron has made the story of Iphigenia heart breaking and gripping, timeless and current.
Review: The Festival d'Avignon Presents DANS CE JARDIN QU'ON AIMAIT By MARIE VIALLE
July 14, 2022

It is clear that Marie Vialle finds the story of Simon Pease Cheney compelling. Her fascination with this 19th century American composer energizes her intimate Dans Ce Jardin Qu'On Aimait, now in performance at the Festival d'Avignon's CloÃ®tre des CÃ©lestins. Inspired by the novel by Pascal Quignard of the same name, Vialle and costar Yann Boudaud present a whimsical tale of redemption and artistic inspiration. If their production were in the 'Off', it'd be a highlight. However, their staging never unlocks the work past historical curiosity.