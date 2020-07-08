Paris Will Welcome a Movie Theatre on the Seine Next Week, With 'Cinema sur l'Eau'

A movie theatre is coming to the Seine river in Paris, complete with socially distant boats where patrons can enjoy films!

This event, called "Cinéma sur l'Eau" (cinema on the water) will be held July 18 to celebrate the start of Paris Plages, an annual program that creates temporary beaches during the summer.

38 boats will be a part of the theatre, each holding 2 to 6 people. Strangers will not be seated in the same boat, to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Another 150 people will watch from deck chairs, which will be first-come, first-served.

Paris residents can enter a raffle to win seats on the boats through July 15. Enter here!

The two films that will be shown in the floating theatre are "A Corona Story," a short film about the pandemic that won a contest launched by cinema chain Mk2, and "Le Grand Bain," a 2018 French comedy.

