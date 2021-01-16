Opéra National de Paris Will Stream DIE ZAUBERFLOTE

The Opéra National de Paris will live stream Die Zauberflöte, OperaWire reports. The stream will begin on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.

Robert Carsen's production of Die Zauberflöte stars Julie Fuchs as Pamina, Cyrille Dubois as Tamino, Alex Esposito as Papageno, Mélissa Petit as Papagena, Nicolas Testé as Sarastro, and Sabine Devieilhe as the Queen of the Night. Cornelius Meister conducts the Paris Opera Orchestra and Chorus.

The opera will be available to stream from the company's official website at https://www.operadeparis.fr/en where it will be available until February 21. The initial stream will feature French subtitles and a version including English subtitles will be released on January 28, 2021.

