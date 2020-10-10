Opéra National de Paris Considers Banning Blackface For All Performances
This comes after over 400 of the opera's employees signed a manifesto against racial inequality.
Opéra National de Paris is considering a formal ban of blackface in its performances, OperaWire reports. This comes after over 400 of the opera's employees signed a manifesto against racial inequality.
The open letter is also calling for a ban of the N-word in all performances at the opera house.
The new Director of the Opera Alexander Neef has asked experts to investigate race-related issues within the ballet section of the company. The report will be revealed in December 2020.
"We want to create a culture internally so that people come forward to talk about serious issues, so they know they will be heard and taken seriously," said Neef.
Read more on OperaWire.