Opéra National de Paris Considers Banning Blackface For All Performances

Opéra National de Paris is considering a formal ban of blackface in its performances, OperaWire reports. This comes after over 400 of the opera's employees signed a manifesto against racial inequality.

The open letter is also calling for a ban of the N-word in all performances at the opera house.

The new Director of the Opera Alexander Neef has asked experts to investigate race-related issues within the ballet section of the company. The report will be revealed in December 2020.

"We want to create a culture internally so that people come forward to talk about serious issues, so they know they will be heard and taken seriously," said Neef.

