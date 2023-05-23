Melissa Errico Will Perform Two Paris Concerts With Isabelle Georges

Performances are May 28 and June 2.

By:
This Spring, Tony Award-nominated Broadway star Melissa Errico comes home to Paris with two concerts with her friend & French counterpart Isabelle Georges, the first on 5/28 is a special live broadcast with Radio France, the second on 6/2 is an intimate live club concert in the heart of Paris:

LES DEUX GRANDES DAMES - 42e rue, France Musique | May 28 at 1PM (available to stream after live airing); and BROADWAY – CHAMPS-ELYSEES - Le Bal Blomet (33 Rue Blomet) | June 2 at 8PM.

On the program for May 28 and June 2 is music from their dear friend/collaborator Michel Legrand, plus Henry Mancini, Harold Arlen, Maury Yeston, Stephen Sondheim, and others, all while brilliantly showcasing these two remarkable musical artists and celebrating a special Transatlantic connection; France-United States, Paris-New York, Champs-Elysées-Broadway.

From her first appearance on stage, Melissa Errico's career has been in part a French affair. It began with her professional debut as Cosette in “Les Misérables” -- but then went on to her leading role in Michel Legrand's sole Broadway musical, “Amour”, for which she was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Actress, setting off a relationship between the actress and the composer that continues to resonate in two languages and many countries. Her symphonic album, conducted and arranged by Legrand himself and produced by Phil Ramone, called “Legrand Affair” was one part of this legacy. Then, in her blossoming role as a writer for The New York Times, Melissa was asked to contribute a lengthy appraisal of Legrand on the occasion of his passing in 2019. She was then honored that summer to be invited as the only American performer to the prominent Legrand memorials in London and Paris, at the Royal Albert Hall & Le Grand Rex.

In Paris, critics called her enchanting & her performance of Legrand “stunning”. In the wake of her celebration of Legrand, Alan and Marilyn Bergman, Legrand's loyal lyric writers, reached out to her with the very last song that they had composed with Legrand, never before recorded or even sung. The song “I Haven't Thought Of This In Quite A While”, a widow's recollection of her long and happy marriage, became one of the highlights of her expanded and enriched re-release of Melissa's Legrand album, “Legrand Affair Deluxe”. 

For the French Institute Alliance Française, Melissa soon after curated an 11-movie film festival (“The Summer of Legrand”) for which she organized live music and speakers and performed herself. Nor has Legrand been Melissa's only French touchstone. During the pandemic, Melissa collaborated with FIAF by creating a 3-part televised series called LOVE, DESIRE & MYSTERY which entwined many French songs and sensibility, from Piaf to Duras, with their American counterparts, and eventually led to her newest, acclaimed noir album and live show, “Out Of The Dark”, which includes a unique performance, entirely in French, of the legendary singer-songwriter Barbara's “Solitude”.



Recommended For You