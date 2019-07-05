Les Plages Electroniques Reveals Full Line-up

The final names for Les Plages Electroniques 2019 have been announced and include Dan Ghenacia b2b Dyed Soundorom, Âme, Born Dirty b2b Todiefor, Jax Jones, Djibril Cisse Tcheba, RAMMÖ and Pachanga Boys. These superstars all play across August 9th, 10th and 11th 2019 on the beautiful beach of the Palais des Festivals in Cannes with previously announced names such as Solomun, Maceo Plex, Maya Jane Coles, Oxia B2B Nicolas Masseyeff, Camelphat, DJ Snake, Tchami x Malaa and many more.

First of these final names are French tians and Apollonia members Dan Ghenacia and Dyed Soundorom who will play a back-to-back house masterclass, while deep and emotive, progressive and richly detailed house sounds come from Innervisions bosses Âme. Another special back to back comes from the Frenchman with the famously eclectic taste, Born Dirty, and talented Belgian legend Todiefor, while hit making UK star Jax Jones brings his big vocal house tunes. Expect the unexpected from former French international football star Djibril Cisse Tcheba who is now an in demand DJ with a big sound, and plenty of uplifting, subtly melodic house and techno from the one and only Pachanga Boys.

This famous French gathering plays out over three days on the Beach, the Terrace, the Croisette and the Rotonde with a more diverse offering than ever before as well as a stage on the sea. The brand new open water party is on a stage made from

The festival plays out on the Beach, the Terrace, the Croisette and the Rotonde as well as for the first time ever a new Sea Stage. It is made from buoys with an aquatic DJ set to make the whole sea an open air dance floor and of course after parties will keep you dancing all night long on Sunday evening at the Rotonde of the Palais des Festival, which will be transformed into an pop-up club, a dance floor with a capacity of 3000 people where festival-goers can extend the party until 5am.

You can enjoy 7km of beautiful beaches around the festival site, eat in some world class restaurants, gaze out onto the ocean and visit the Old Town or Lérin Islands, which makes this the ultimate musical holiday experience in one Europe's most magical spots.

With house, techno and EDM all catered to across multiple days and stages, Les Plages Electroniques 2019 is set to be the best yet.





