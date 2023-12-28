JIRI KYLIAN EVENING is Now Playing at the Paris Opera

Performances will run through 31 December 2023.

Dec. 28, 2023

Jiří Kylián Evening is now playing at the Paris Opera. Performances will run through 31 December 2023.

Filled with eerie images on the border of reality and dream, Jiří Kylián's work blends oneirism and wry humour. Set to music by John Cage and Anton Webern, Stepping Stones pays tribute to the memory and heritage of dance. On stage, Egyptian cats are the guardians of tradition.

Three new pieces by Kylián enter the Ballet's repertoire this season. Petite Mort poetically explores the double theme of death: the lesser one symbolising orgasm and the greater one that brings life to a close. Pas de deux and swordplay alternate against a backdrop of Mozart concertos. 

Sechs Tänze extends the Mozartian universe and caricatures it in a series of dances with a quirky sense of humour, while Gods and Dogs explores the borderline between normality and madness: when dogs become gods and vice versa. In a midnight blue light, the dancers perform in front of delicate strings that recall those of a Beethoven quartet.




