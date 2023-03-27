HOW TO BECOME A PARISIAN IN ONE HOUR is Now Playing at Théâtre des Nouveautés
Performances run through 29 July.
How to Become a Parisian in One Hour. is now playing at Théâtre des Nouveautés.
It's the only lesson you'll ever need! No, you will not learn French, but you'll learn how to behave 'like a Parisian', as well as the major differences between French people and Anglo-Saxons.
It's a daring, rip-roaring, self-deprecating one-man-show, sure to be the highlight of your trip. How to Become a Parisian in One Hour has welcomed more than 800,000 spectators since 2009!
LOCATION
Théâtre des Nouveautés
24 boulevard Poissonnière, 75009 Paris
Capacity 585 seats
DURATION
1h 10min
No intermission
