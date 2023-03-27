How to Become a Parisian in One Hour. is now playing at Théâtre des Nouveautés.

It's the only lesson you'll ever need! No, you will not learn French, but you'll learn how to behave 'like a Parisian', as well as the major differences between French people and Anglo-Saxons.

It's a daring, rip-roaring, self-deprecating one-man-show, sure to be the highlight of your trip. How to Become a Parisian in One Hour has welcomed more than 800,000 spectators since 2009!

Performances run through 29 July.

LOCATION

Théâtre des Nouveautés

24 boulevard Poissonnière, 75009 Paris

Capacity 585 seats

DURATION

1h 10min

No intermission