French Opera Singer Brings Performances into People's Homes

Fiona McGown has performed several intimate performances throughout Paris, Le Havre and Rennes.

May. 8, 2021  

As concert halls remain shut, one French opera singer has brought performances directing into people's homes, Gulf News reports.

Fiona McGown, 32, was used to performing on stage at least four times a month, and had been doing so since she was 12.

"With my diary empty, I told myself that either I sit on the sofa, or I go find an audience in their own homes," she said. "It's amazing to be able to sing again for an audience, even a little one... It's a gift, a reconnection with what is essential in life."

Now, McGown has a full schedule of these intimate performances. She performed seven in April and already has five lined up for May.

"At the start, it was very much word-of-mouth," she said. "Now, I've started getting requests by email and social media."

Cultural venues are expected to reopen on May 19 in France, but McGown says she does hope to continue with her new venture, "maybe once a month."

Read more on Gulf News.


