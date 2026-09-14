Ella Bruccoler Will Lead THE OTHER PLACE European Tour, Beginning in Paris

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A Zeldin Company has announced that the stage production, The Other Place, will begin its European tour this month. The production will open in Paris at Théâtre de la Ville as part of the internationally renowned Festival d'Automne (19 to 26 September), before travelling to Luxembourg for performances at Les Théâtres de la Ville de Luxembourg on 1 & 2 October, and Switzerland at Comédie de Genève from 8 to 14 October.

The European tour follows the world premiere of The Other Place at The National Theatre in 2024 and North American premiere at The Shed in New York earlier this year.

Casting for the European tour is also announced today, with Ella Bruccoleri taking up the role of Annie. Alongside screen credits in Down Cemetery Road and upcoming feature film, Wicker, Ella plays Mary Bennet in the much-loved BBC/BritBox period drama, The Other Bennet Sister, for which she received a National Television Award nomination for Best Drama Performance. She joins the cast of The Other Place together with: Alicia Charles (BBC's Phoenix Rise) as Erica, Imogen Elliott (National Theatre's The Misanthrope) as Issy, Nick Fletcher (National Theatre's Man and Boy) as Chris, Tylan Grant (Channel 4's Hollyoaks) as Leni and Jerry Killick, who reprises his role as Terry.

Described by The Guardian as “a searing gasp-inducing take on Sophocles”, The Other Place is a modern tragedy, a freehand take on Antigone and its devastating examination of grief. Written and directed by Alexander Zeldin (The Inequalities Trilogy: Beyond Caring, LOVE, and Faith, Hope and Charity) with original music by Yannis Philippakis, frontman of indie-rock giants, Foals, it tells the story of a family reunited on the anniversary of an untimely death.

A Zeldin Company tours extensively in Europe, and The Other Place continues its long-standing commitment to bring its work to audiences in the UK and internationally. Since it was founded in 2019, under the co-directorship of writer and director Alexander Zeldin and producer Faye Merralls, every one of its stage productions has toured internationally, finding audiences in 13 countries across 40 theatrical engagements to date. Regular presenting partners include: Odéon-Théâtre de l'Europe and Festival d'Automne in Paris, Austria's Vienna Festwochen, Berlin's Schaubühne and Les Théâtres de la Ville de Luxembourg, where Zeldin is an Associate Artist.

Alexander Zeldin, writer and director of The Other Place, and co-director of A Zeldin Company, said: “I am delighted to be, once again, bringing our work to Europe, and welcoming more audiences to come and see The Other Place with its brilliant new cast of actors. Festival d'Automne in Paris is one of the most important international gatherings of world theatre. We are extremely proud to be representing the UK at this prestigious showcase of some of the most innovative and challenging work from across the globe. We are also delighted to be returning to Geneva and Luxembourg, which was the first city to present my work in Europe, back in 2015. A Zeldin Company is small but mightily ambitious about the theatre we make, powered by an unshakeable belief in independence, internationalism, deep inclusion and the capacity of theatre to reshape the way we experience reality”.

Alongside touring internationally, A Zeldin Company's productions are presented in translation. As The Other Place embarks on its European tour, the play will receive its German-language premiere at the Schaubühne on 24 October (previews from 21 October 2026). Directed by Alexander Zeldin, Antigone. Der Abschied, has been translated by Gerhild Steinbuch with dramaturgy by Nils Haarmann, and will be performed by: Holger Bülow, Jörg Hartmann, Alina Vimbai Strähler, Aya Michèle Zaghdoudi, Isaak Antwi and Julia Windischbauer.

This is Alexander Zeldin's second production with the Schaubühne's ensemble, following Beyond Caring in 2022. The theatre has also presented A Zeldin Company's touring productions of LOVE in 2021, and Faith, Hope and Charity and The Confessions in 2024 when Alexander Zeldin was selected as Artist-in-Focus for its annual Festival of International New Drama (FIND).

Tour Dates

19 to 26 September 2026: Théâtre de la Ville, Paris

1 & 2 October 2026: Les Théâtres de la Ville de Luxembourg

8 to 14 October 2026: Comédie de Genève, Switzerland

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