Disneyland Paris Will Reopen on June 17

Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel will also open on June 21.

May. 17, 2021  
Disneyland Paris has announced that it will will reopen on June 17. The reopening will include Disneyland Park, Walt Disney Studios Park, Disney's Newport Bay Club Hotel and Disney Village.

The reopening will follow enhanced health and safety measures. Learn more about all precautions in place at https://www.disneylandparis.com/en-gb/health-safety-measures/.

Additionally, the long-awaited Disney's Hotel New York - The Art of Marvel will open on June 21, with sales opening on May 18.

Learn more and stay up to date on all news about Disneyland Paris at https://www.disneylandparis.com/en-us/.


