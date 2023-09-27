CENDRILLON Comes to Paris Opera in October

Performances run from 25 October to 16 November 2023.

By: Sep. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Richard Kind & John Owen-Jones to Lead Sondheim's A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE Photo 1 Richard Kind & John Owen-Jones to Lead Sondheim's FORUM in Paris
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Olivia Rodrigo Announces 2024 'GUTS' World Tour Dates Photo 4 Olivia Rodrigo Announces 2024 'GUTS' World Tour Dates

CENDRILLON Comes to Paris Opera in October

Cendrillon comes to Paris Opera next month. Performances run from 25 October to 16 November 2023.

Although inspired by Perrault's fairy tale, Jules Massenet's Cendrillon joyfully diverges from it: there is no pumpkin or carriage, and even less of a fairy slipper to be tried on. What is the point, since Cinderella and Prince Charming recognise each other immediately? Do they not share the same loneliness despite their different social positions?

In choosing female voices for these two roles, Massenet underlines their kindred souls in a seductive score that deliberately combines styles. Mariame Clément handles the work with great sensitivity. The director plays with clichés and the Belle Époque - the era in which the score was created - with allusions to the Fée Électricité and the cinema of Méliès. A means to reflect on the myth and social conventions... whilst preserving a childlike soul.




RELATED STORIES - France

1
JEROME ROBBINS BALLET Comes to the Paris Opera in October Photo
JEROME ROBBINS BALLET Comes to the Paris Opera in October

Jerome Robbins ballet comes to the Paris Opera in October. Performances run  from 24 October to 10 November 2023. Learn more about the performance and find out how to get tickets here!

2
Brahms Concert Will Be Performed by the Paris Opera Next Month Photo
Brahms Concert Will Be Performed by the Paris Opera Next Month

Paris Opera will perform a Brahms Concert on 13 October 2023. The concert will be performed at Amphithéâtre Olivier Messiaen. Learn more about the programme, and how to get tickets, here!

3
Review: WEST SIDE STORY at Château Du Karreveld Photo
Review: WEST SIDE STORY at Château Du Karreveld

After venturing into British musicals with Blood Brothers in 2021 and Viennese musical theater with Elisabeth last year, the Bruxellons! Festival is getting back to Broadway with a completely new take on West Side Story, arguably the best musical ever—certainly the best-known and most well-loved one in Europe.

4
5th Annual Chicago Paris Cabaret Connexion Conference And Festival Photo
5th Annual Chicago Paris Cabaret Connexion Conference And Festival

For its fifth exchange, to be held in Paris from August 28 to September 4, 2023, the Chicago Paris Cabaret Connexion invites you to the first 'Festival du Cabaret.'

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Leslie Odom Jr. on Why PURLIE VICTORIOUS Is a 'Very Rare Piece' Video
Leslie Odom Jr. on Why PURLIE VICTORIOUS Is a 'Very Rare Piece'
Lele Pons Dances to 'El Tango de Roxanne' From MOULIN ROUGE! on DWTS Video
Lele Pons Dances to 'El Tango de Roxanne' From MOULIN ROUGE! on DWTS
Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour Video
Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour
View all Videos

France SHOWS

Recommended For You