BWW Interview: Ann Reinking of CHICAGO at Théatre Mogador

On December 12th of last year, Ann Reinking, one of the true legends of Broadway left us during her sleep while visiting family in her hometown of Seattle, which she had left almost 50 years ago to pursue her dancing career in New York, where she became Bob Fosse's girlfriend and muse instantly after auditioning for him for Pippin. Even though she did explore different territories as the lead dancer in The Andrews Sisters musical Over Here in 1974, choreographed by Patricia Birch, then stepping into the shoes of the great Donna McKechnie as Cassie in Michael Bennett's A Chorus Line and starring as Joan of Arc opposite Joel Grey in the short-lived musical Goodtime Charley in 1975, she remained true to her mentor although he didn't always make life easy for her when she was again his principal dancer in the hit musical review Dancin'. Just after replacing Gwen Verdon as Roxie in the original production of Chicago in 1977, Reinking then ventured into Hollywood, eventually becoming the only character to play herself in Fosse's Cannes Film Festival winning, semi-autobiographical, and at the time controversial movie All That Jazz. She went on in Hollywood, playing Daddy Warbucks's secretary in the first movie-version of Annie, directed by John Huston in 1982, and the lead in Blake Edward's Micki & Maude opposite Dudley Moore in 1984. She did quite a few TV shows in the early 80s, notably Julie Andrews's Invitation to Dance starring Rudolph Nureyev, in which she did a special extended version of "Me and My Baby," which I had the privilege to watch her rehearse for with her fellow Fosse assistant, Kathryn Doby in some bygone Manhattan halls!

Going back to Broadway, Ann Rienking filled the shoes of the great Gwen Verdon one more time, following Debbie Allen in the Broadway revival of Fosse's Sweet Charity just before the master's untimely death in 1987. After some stints teaching theater dance class at Steps On Broadway, which I was lucky enough to attend, she focused on maintaining Fosse's legacy, choreographing what would become the first revival of Chicago, starring Juliet Prowse, another Charity veteran, as Roxie and Bebe Neuwirth as Velma for the first time in Los Angeles in 1992, paving the way for the sensational concert for the Encores! series four years later, which established Chicago as the longest running American musical on Broadway, winning a Tony in the process. Although she played Roxie for a few months on Broadway when the Encores! revival transferred to the Shubert Theater and briefly joined the cast of the musical Fosse, for which she initially came on board as choreographer, joining her Dancin' colleague Chet Walker, her performing career then came second to her work as a choreographer. In 1995, she choreographed the TV version of Bye Bye Birdie, which she had already starred in with Tommy Tune during the 1991-1992 tour.

Her last efforts during the beginning of the new century included an off-Broadway Kurt Weill show called Here Lies Jenny in 2004, choreographed for her Chicago co-star Bebe Neuwirth, and the original version of the last Kander and Ebb Musical The Visit, starring Chita Rivera, at the Goodman Theater in Chicago in 2001 and the Signature Theater in Arlington in 2006. Unfortunately, after the Actor's Fund Benefit concert version of The Visit that she had choreographed in 2011, she wasn't associated with the show when it finally reached Broadway in 2015. Apart from choreographing Patty LuPone and Mandy Patinkin, Reinking left Broadway to collaborate on ballet productions for Thodos Dance Chicago, before retiring to Arizona in 2017.